'Wouldn’t That Be Fun?' Robyn Lively Drops Hints About a Teen Witch Reboot Idea

Teen Witch is surely a cult classic movie that kids from the 80s still remember and enjoy. Meanwhile, its lead, Robyn Lively, recently expressed her interest in being a part of the reboot of her fantasy, comedy, and romance movie.

While the film is turning 35, the actress opened up with excitement at the Los Angeles premiere of the new Paramount+ series Landman.

Talking to Entertainment Tonight, Lively stated that the movie has had an “incredible" impact on the moviegoers back in the day, and because of which, even the new generations are discovering its story today.

Stating that her 1989 entry happens to be way close to her heart, the actress from the movie The Karate Kid Part III added that the movie “resonates with so many people.”

Lively then even stated that she loves the movie and cherishes it, also adding that people link with it so much because of the message hidden in the story.

While talking to the outlet, the Someone Like You actress was then asked if she would be in for a reboot, to which she instantly replied, “Yes, 100%.”

Further having a discussion with the outlet, Robyn Lively also mentioned that she already has a cast in her mind and even the plot for the next entry. Stating that she would reprise her role of Louise, Lively added that the story this time would be about a mom and her daughter.

The actress from Strong Fathers, Strong Daughters then added that she would be the mom in this new story who will pass her powers to “my 16-year-old.”

Robyn Lively played the character of Louise Miller, who happens to be a high school misfit. As seen in the movie, Louise Miller receives supernatural powers on her 16th birthday from seer Madame Serena, who was played by Zelda Rubinstein.

With the new powers she receives, Louise then uses them to find herself popularity in the school while also fighting the bullies. She even uses this magic to attract her crush, the captain of the football team, Brad Powell, played by Dan Gauthier.

It was back in the year 2022 when Robyn Lively stated to PEOPLE that even though the film was not a hit at the box office, the 1989 classic still happens to be on a number one spot, decades after its release.

