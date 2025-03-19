Selena Gomez Sells Alex Russo's Wizards of Waverly Place Wand For Price You Will Never Expect: Report

Usually, collectibles from movies and series that have put an impression on a whole generation are something that cost a lot. However, it's not the case with Selena Gomez. The actress and highly talented singer recently had her fans stunned by making an intriguing move.

Selena Gomez who played the character of Alex Russo in the still-loved Disney Channel fantasy series, The Wizards of Waverly Place, sold her wand for a very low price. The item in question was sold for $4 by the actress from Emilia Perez.

Talking about it, the sale was made through the official website of the actress who launched the campaign through her beauty brand Rare Beauty.

For those who do not know, the Rare Beauty campaign also has a collection of personal memorabilia and other exclusive items of Selena Gomez. Interestingly, these all collectibles are available for significantly low prices.

However, this does not happen to be the first time that the actress made such a move, selling a precious item for a very low price. Previously, Selena Gomez sold a custom Jacquie Aiche diamond ring.

To your surprise, the ring's actual price happens to be $3,250, while the Love You Like a Love song singer sold it for $12. The sale of her wand soon gained attention, as it still is one of the most iconic props from the series, Wizards of Waverly Place.

It was previously revealed by Selena Gomez that she had kept the wand safe, in a frame as a keepsake from the show. The sale although made a rare opportunity for fans and the actress should have had her reasons to have the wand sold for such a low price.

For those unversed, this news comes amid the announcement of a Wizards of Waverly Place reboot, which will again star Selena Gomez in her old role of Alex Russo.