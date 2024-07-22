Shadow and Bone: Who Are The Six Of Crows?

Shadow and Bone season 2 introduces the Six of Crows, consisting of Nina Zenik, Matthias Helvar, and Wylan Van Eck. Nina and Wylan join Inej and Jesper in working for Kaz, while Matthias is imprisoned for the entire season. The official Crows working together on the infamous Ice Court heist is a storyline that will never be completed after Shadow and Bone's cancellation.

The show incorporates fragments of Six of Crows' storylines, including revelations from the Ice Court adventure, Wylan's backstory, and reconciliation between Nina and Matthias. However, the novel and its sequel Crooked Kingdom offer a unique perspective on the Crows' motivations, interpersonal relationships, and satisfying triumphs.

1. Kaz Brekker

Kaz, a brilliant con man, keeps everyone on the edge of his seat by constantly changing direction or revealing valuable information. His inferred betrayal of the Conductor by the Crows in the show reflects the many times enemies thought they had the upper hand. Kaz ultimately plays a long con to become the most powerful crime lord in Ketterdam, at the expense of those who have wronged him.

Kaz is offered the job of breaking into the Ice Court to retrieve scientist Bo Yul-Bayur in exchange for 30 million kruge. Motivated by the reward money, Kaz assembles a crew to ruin Pekka Rollins' life, as he did to Kaz as a child. Kaz and his brother Jordie were scammed out of their savings by Rollins, leading to their death. Kaz adopted a new surname and joined the Dregs, a city's gang, working towards his ultimate revenge for many years. The reward money is the next step towards his revenge.

Advertisement

2. Jesper Fahey

Jesper, a secret Grisha and sharpshooter, is recruited by Kaz after arriving in Ketterdam. Growing up in Novyi Zem, Jesper dropped out of university and worked for the Dregs to pay off his debts. He needs money from the Ice Court heist to pay off his debts, especially after using his father's farm as collateral for a loan.

Jesper is known for his ability to manipulate metal and is a key character in Kaz's story. His mother died using her Grisha power, and his father instructed him to keep his abilities secret. Jesper also has a relationship with Wylan, another member of the Crows, but their timeline differs from the books.

3. Inej Ghafa

Inej, a skilled acrobat, was kidnapped by slavers and sold to a brothel in Ketterdam. Kaz bought her contract, allowing her to work for the Dregs. The show changes Inej's story, avoiding killing as much as possible and mentioning her brother as a slaver, despite her long history as an assassin in the books. The source material mentions no siblings.

Advertisement

Kaz's proposed Ice Court heist offers Inej the opportunity to pay off what she "owes" on her contract, with plenty of money left over to start a new life when she is free. She decides partway through the heist itself that she wants to buy her own ship and captain a crew to hunt slavers. In Shadow and Bone season 2's ending, Inej joins "Sturmhond's" crew rather than being the captain of her own ship. The show also adapts parts of Kaz and Inej's romance, including some exact quotes of dialogue.

4. Nina Zenik

Nina's pre-Crows/Ketterdam storyline in the show is similar, but with a different timeline. Nina is separated from the other Grisha during a Second Army mission and captured by Fjerdans. She and Fjerdan drüskelle Matthias are shipwrecked and fall in love. In a crisis, Nina accuses Matthias of kidnapping her, causing him to be arrested by Kerch authorities instead of the Second Army.

Advertisement

Nina then follows Matthias to Ketterdam and takes up residence there until she can find a way to free him from Hellgate Prison. She is recruited to the Dregs, but it is not until Kaz needs Matthias' insight on the Ice Court that he conspires to help Nina break him out of prison. Nina and Matthias join the mission to infiltrate the Ice Court, but they agree that it is not in the interest of either of their nations that Yul-Bayur lives and plot to kill him instead of freeing him.

5. Matthias Helvar

Matthias, raised in Fjerda, initially believes the Grisha are evil abominations. He later sees Nina as a human but reverts to his old beliefs when she arrests him. Matthias joins the Crows to help Kaz provide him with a pardon. However, Yul-Bayur's jurdam parem drug amplifies the Grisha's power and is addictive. Matthias and Nina decide to kill the scientist to prevent the Grisha from becoming more powerful.

Their plan is derailed when the target is dead, leaving only his innocent teenage son. After escaping the Ice Court, Nina and Matthias remain loyal to Kaz to avoid arrest and keep secrets of jurdam parem hidden. They repair their relationship and become a couple again, while Matthias learns a new perspective on the Grisha. However, he is killed by another Fjerdan soldier in the chaos of Crooked Kingdom's final act.

Advertisement

6. Wylan Van Eck

The second season of Shadow and Bone features Wylan "Hendricks," who is the son of Kaz, a merchant who hires him. Wylan's learning disability prevents him from reading, leading his father to believe he is unsuitable for inheriting the family business. After his father's remarriage and attempts to kill him, Wylan flees to Ketterdam's streets.

His science education helps him create explosives and occasionally sells products to Kaz. Kaz recruits Wylan for the Ice Court, believing he could be leverage against his father. Wylan develops a relationship with Jesper and they live a wealthy lifestyle in Wylan's father's former house. However, Wylan is arrested at the end of Crooked Kingdom when Kaz exposes his corrupt business practices.

ALSO READ: The Boys Season 4: Butcher's Supe Powers Explored