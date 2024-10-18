'She Is Really Sad': Taylor Swift Left Devastated Over Liam Payne's Tragic Death, Source Reveals

Trigger Warning: This article mentions death

The music world is devastated by the loss of Liam Payne at age 31 after the former One Direction star fell to his death from his hotel balcony in Buenos Aires on October 16. Taylor Swift is among the mourners.

The Cruel Summer singer, often referred to as a pop titan today, rose to fame alongside the five-piece band between 2010 and 2016. She is reportedly heartbroken over the news of Payne’s death, as the two were close friends, partly due to Swift’s dating history with his bandmate Harry Styles. According to sources, Swift is planning to honor Payne during the last leg of her Eras Tour, which opens today in Miami.

A source who spoke to the Daily Mail shared that Swift, who had a deep affection for Payne, is distraught. “She is really sad about this because she came up with those boys, and she had a lot of love for Liam,” the insider told the outlet. “He was always good to her,” they added.

In its report, the British publication recalled how, in 2017, the former One Direction member gushed about receiving Reputation PR goodies from Swift. “She actually sent me a lovely little hamper of new Reputation gear,” Payne told On Demand Entertainment at the time, according to the Daily Mail.

The depth of their friendship was evident, as Payne did not hesitate to tease Swift about her handwriting, suggesting she could use the help of a professional calligraphy artist.

Payne’s untimely demise has shattered the hearts of millions of Directioners around the world. Fans in Argentina paid tribute to Payne by holding a vigil outside the CasaSura hotel in Palermo, where he was staying.

They lit candles and sang One Direction songs, such as Night Changes, in remembrance of the star, who reportedly died from a “cranial fracture and extremely serious injuries,” according to Alberto Crescenti, chief of Buenos Aires emergency services.

Payne leaves behind his 7-year-old son, Bear, whom he shared with ex-girlfriend Cheryl Cole, as well as his parents.

