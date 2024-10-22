Shia LaBeouf Reportedly 'Nonresponsive' Ahead of Abuse Trial, FKA Twigs’ Lawyers Claim 'He Has Something To Hide’

Trigger Warning: The article contains mention of sexual battery and assault.

FKA Twigs, born Tahliah Debrett Barnett, has accused her ex-partner, actor Shia LaBeouf, of employing evasive legal tactics as their high-profile sexual battery case nears trial. In a statement filed on October 18 and accessed by People on October 21, the English musician’s legal team claimed that LaBeouf failed to comply with discovery obligations, citing missing documents and a last-minute refusal to be deposed first. This was despite entering into multiple agreements that both parties would be deposed within the same week, with his deposition taking place first.

“LaBeouf’s response to written discovery in this case has been egregiously evasive and nonresponsive, which has ultimately resulted in a document production consisting of only nine pages,” FKA Twigs’ filing states. “It appears that LaBeouf has something to hide, as he has suspiciously claimed he no longer has any responsive documents in his possession or control, citing that he lost or misplaced his electronic devices or destroyed relevant information prior to the initiation of this action.”

In contrast, the Cellophane singer’s attorneys claim she has “produced voluminous responsive documents and substantive written responses.”

The lawsuit, initially filed in December 2020 in Los Angeles Superior Court, accuses LaBeouf of subjecting Twigs to “relentless” sexual, physical, and emotional abuse." She also claimed he knowingly gave her an STD.

“What I went through with Shia was the worst thing I’ve ever been through in the whole of my life,” she told The New York Times.

In his subsequent written statement to the same publication, LaBeouf acknowledged that he has been abusive to himself and those around him because of his alcoholism and aggression. He stated he is ashamed of his history and sorry to those he hurt.

However, he later denied “each and every” assault allegation made by the singer-actress and sought to have her cover his court fees.

Both FKA Twigs and Shia LaBeouf are scheduled for a key hearing on Friday, October 25, where a trial date for their case will be set.

If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

