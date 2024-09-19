Shia LaBeouf And Mia Goth’s Complete Relationship Timeline: A Journey Through Love, Turmoil, And Parenthood

Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth's relationship has been a captivating rollercoaster, punctuated by public highs and lows, from their first meeting on a film set to their life as parents. Their journey, filled with dramatic moments and private struggles, depicts a complicated love story that has evolved significantly over time.

Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth first met on a set

Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth met in 2012 while filming Lars von Trier's provocative film Nymphomaniac: Vol. II. LaBeouf played Jerôme, and Goth made her film debut as P. Their on-screen chemistry quickly translated into a real-life connection, and their romance began to bloom.

During this time, LaBeouf directed the music video for Future Unlimited's Haunted Love, which featured Goth. The video, known for its intense and disturbing imagery, depicted Goth crying and giving birth in the bathtub.

When speaking about his inspiration, LaBeouf said, “When I think domestic, I feel love. When I think violence, I feel haunted. ‘Haunted Love’ for me was about lovers pushing each other to the edge. And how jealousy can make a person snap.”

Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth's engagement and public appearances

Engagement rumors began to circulate in 2014. Goth was spotted wearing a diamond ring at Paris Fashion Week, fueling speculation about their future relationship.

A source close to the couple commented that they appear happy and spend a lot of time together. They also added that Shia and Mia are both big goofballs, and they usually laugh and seem to have a good time.

Several high-profile appearances helped to solidify their relationship. The couple made their red carpet debut in London at the closing night gala screening of Shia LaBeouf's film Fury. LaBeouf wore a black tuxedo, and Goth wore a black lace dress.

LaBeouf and Goth's live-streamed wedding

In October 2016, LaBeouf and Goth formalized their relationship with a one-of-a-kind wedding ceremony in Las Vegas. The event, officiated by an Elvis Presley impersonator, was live-streamed, sparking many rumors that it was part of a performance art piece.

LaBeouf wore a dark suit with white sneakers, while Goth wore a white lace wedding dress. Their mothers were present, adding a personal touch to the unconventional ceremony.

Later, local authorities confirmed that the marriage was not legally binding. Clark County of Nevada posted on X (formerly Twitter): “Our records show no marriage license for Shia LaBeouf & Mia Goth. A commitment ceremony was performed #Vegas.”

LaBeouf later revealed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that the live-streaming was unintentional, stating that somebody pressed the wrong button that sent the video to TMZ. Despite the mix-up, LaBeouf said, “We’re proud of it. It was love.”

Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth's divorce

In July 2015, a video of LaBeouf and Goth arguing in Germany surfaced, bringing the relationship under public scrutiny. The video, shared by Entertainment Tonight, showed LaBeouf shouting, "I don't want to touch a woman, I don't want to hit a woman, but I'm being pushed." He later stated that if he stayed there, he would have killed her.

In 2018, LaBeouf and Goth's representative confirmed their split, calling it amicable. The announcement came after LaBeouf's involvement with FKA Twigs, who later accused him of abuse in a lawsuit.

LaBeouf responded to the allegations by admitting his past behavior, saying that he has no excuses for his alcoholism or aggression, only rationalizations. He had been abusive to himself and those around him for years.

LaBeouf and Goth's reconciliation and renewed relationship

Two years after their divorce, LaBeouf and Goth appeared to be reconciling. They wore wedding bands together, and their public appearances indicated that they were rekindling their relationship.

In early 2020, they were photographed walking arm-in-arm in Los Angeles, both wearing wedding rings. During their reconciliation, they publicly appeared at Disneyland and spent the day at the theme park.

Despite these positive signs, the relationship faced a new challenge later in 2020. LaBeouf was spotted with actress Margaret Qualley, with whom he recently worked on a music video. Their relationship was brief, and LaBeouf soon returned to the spotlight with Goth.

LaBeouf and Goth welcoming their first child

In early 2022, LaBeouf and Goth welcomed their first child, a daughter named Isabel. Goth's pregnancy was first revealed in early 2022 when she was spotted in Pasadena, California, showing off her growing baby bump.

In early April 2022, the couple was photographed together in Pasadena while pushing a stroller. They kept information about their baby private, not publicly announcing the birth or disclosing their daughter's gender or birth date.

LaBeouf later confirmed the birth in a letter to Olivia Wilde, his former Don't Worry Darling director, saying, “I have a little girl, Isabel; she is five months old and just beginning to develop the last half of her laugh; it’s AMAZING.”

He also thanked Goth for his support, saying that he and Mia have found each other again and are journeying toward a healthy family with love and mutual respect.

LaBeouf has spoken openly about Goth's support during difficult times. On Jon Bernthal's REAL ONES podcast, he admitted that Goth's presence was critical during his time in a rehab facility.

"She saved my f------ life," LaBeouf said. He said she was present for him when he didn't deserve to have nobody in his life, especially her. He added that she gave him hope when he was really running on fumes.

