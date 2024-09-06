TRIGGER WARNING: This article contains references to death.

Shia LaBeouf's life felt like a movie long before he appeared on screen because of his quirky parents Jeffrey LaBeouf and Shayna Saide. Since his pre-teen years, Shia LaBeouf enjoyed a somewhat successful acting career. He began performing stand-up routines filled with vulgar language and crude taunts at comedy clubs just at the age of 10.

Shia's parents, who dressed up the whole family to sell food in the Los Angeles neighborhood where she was raised, gave the actor his initial taste for acting. According to the Peanut Butter Falcon actor, Jeffrey and Shayna used to fight a lot and didn't usually get along outside of shows.

Shayna and Jeffrey parted ways when he was three years old, and over the years, while living with his mother, Shia's relationship with his father fluctuated. Shia stayed apart from his father until his mother's death in 2022.

Despite calling Shayna his everything, Shia has an unstable relationship with his father, which has been made worse by his portrayal of Jeffrey in the semi-autobiographical 2019 film Honey Boy. Still, Jeffrey has expressed his unwavering faith in his son, who may be able to best encapsulate the contentious actor.

Here's everything you need to know about Jeffrey LaBeouf and Shayna Saide, Shia LaBeouf's parents!

Advertisement

Who are Jeffrey LaBeouf and Shayna Saide?

Jeffrey Craig LaBeouf, Shia LaBeouf's father, used to be a commedia dell'arte clown, and Shayna Saide, his mother, was a jewelry designer and visual artist.

Where did Shia LaBeouf’s parents, Jeffrey LaBeouf and Shayna Saide meet?

While Shayna was in town selling her artwork, Jeffrey met her at an artist market in the Echo Park region of Los Angeles. When the two met, Jeffrey was working as a karate instructor and clown. They clicked right away. Later, in 1986, the couple welcomed Shia, their only child.

The Transformers actor has described how his parents struggled to maintain their financial stability and frequently fought while raising him in Echo Park. Shia still remembers the unusual lifestyle that Shayna and Jeffrey led.

Jeffery and Shia performed together

Shia recounted that the family would sell hot dogs on the streets while dressed "in full clown regalia" in order to pay the expenses. However, the two couldn't maintain their creative relationship, and when Shia was three years old, Jeffrey and Shayna split up.

Advertisement

Shia's mother passed away in 2022

In August of 2022, Shia announced that his mother had passed away from heart failure. He spent the last stages of her life in the hospital, who was 80 years old.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Shia claimed that her final minutes were chaotic as she battled with the fact that she was deeply interested in God and spirituality her whole life, but she didn't know him.

Who is Jeffrey?

Born and raised in San Francisco, Jeffrey frequently relied on his clown profession for financial assistance. According to Esquire, before having Shia, Jeffrey served in the Vietnam War and battled alcohol and heroin addiction upon his return.

Who was Shayna Saide?

Based on her biography on her now-defunct art website, Shayna's World, Shayna was born in Manhattan's Lower East Side to culturally and historically rich parents. She began her career performing jazz and modern dance and traveling around Europe and the US.

Advertisement

Her last years were spent in seclusion in her studio, where she became fully absorbed in a boundless explorative dialogue with the mystery of the universe. She had settled in the Angeles Crest Foothills.

Shia inherited his love for performing form his mother

Shia's love of performance art is probably inherited from Shayna, since the two have collaborated on a number of projects that critique culture and, more specifically, his fame.

Shia played his father in the film Honey Boy

Shia has battled alcoholism and gone to rehab multiple times in the past few years, just like Jeffrey. During one of his visits, Shia penned the screenplay for Honey Boy, his 2019 semi-autobiographical film in which he played his own father. In the film, Jeffrey was shown as his son's violent stage father and drunkard.

Shia lived his father for years

The young actor witnessed a variety of tumultuous incidents during the brief time that Shia LaBeouf spent with his father growing up because he was in and out of his life. Since LaBeouf was a minor, he required adult supervision on set when he got his role on Even Stevens. GQ reports that LaBeouf hired his father, and the two lived together for three years at a "$60 a night hotel called the Motel Vista."

Advertisement

Throughout his career, Shia LaBeouf has been featured in the tabloids frequently, and not always in the best of light. His arrest for intoxicated driving. According to Today, LaBeouf was detained in 2008 following an early-morning car accident that left the American Honey star with a hand and knee injury.

ALSO READ: Melissa McCarthy And Clive Owen Set To Star In JonBenet Ramsey Tragedy-Inspired Series In THESE Roles; Details