Snow White Star Gal Gadot Reflects on Her Major Health Scare While Being Pregnant With Her 4th Child: ‘I Would Not Have…’

Gal Gadot is set to return to the screen with her role of Evil Queen in the Snow White movie. The actress marked her appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, and while promoting her new movie, she reflected on a major health scare while being eight months pregnant with her fourth child.

The Wonder Woman star revealed that she has intense migraines, and the condition left her petrified as she was losing her hearing and seeing senses.

Getting into the details, the actress revealed that it all began with “massive headaches that completely put me down.” After she started losing her sight and hearing, she consulted with a neurologist, and following the MRI scan, it was revealed that the mother of four had a huge blood clot in her brain.

Adding about her conditions in the following stages, the actress stated, “If I had gone through a spontaneous delivery, I would not have been here.” She mentioned, “And it was the first time that I felt what it meant to be scared to death.” With her condition, the doctors advised her to deliver the baby, and within two hours, Gadot gave birth to her daughter, Olin.

The actress had previously talked about her health scare situation in a lengthy post on Instagram. Sharing a picture of herself holding her daughter, Gadot wrote in the caption, “In February, during my eighth month of pregnancy, I was diagnosed with a massive blood clot in my brain. For weeks, I had endured excruciating headaches that confined me to bed, until I finally underwent an MRI that revealed the terrifying truth.”

Advertisement

She continued, “In one moment, my family and I were faced with how fragile life can be. It was a stark reminder of how quickly everything can change, and in the midst of a difficult year, all I wanted was to hold on and live.”

As for Snow White, the movie is scheduled to release on March 21.