Why Are Gal Gadot and Rachel Zegler at Odds Amid Snow White Release? Source Reveals ‘Tension’ Between Co-Stars

As Disney’s live-action Snow White nears its theatrical release, reports suggest that tensions between lead actress Rachel Zegler and co-star Gal Gadot have surfaced. Sources claim the two have little in common, citing their significant age difference and contrasting political perspectives as contributing factors to their strained dynamic.

Zegler, 23, and Gadot, 39, star as Snow White and the Evil Queen, respectively, in the highly anticipated remake. However, an insider tells PEOPLE that their relationship off-screen has been far from warm. “Rachel has nothing in common with Gal, who is a mother of four,” the source explains, adding that their opposing political beliefs have furthered the divide.

Despite appearing together at major promotional events—including Disney’s D23 Expo in 2022 and the recent Academy Awards—Gadot did not attend the film’s European premiere in Spain on March 12. However, a source clarifies that her absence was not a sign of discord, stating, “She was never supposed to be in Spain and was doing press in New York instead.” The source also insisted, “This isn’t a ‘stay away from me’ situation. They’ll be together this weekend.”

Another insider emphasized that while there was no outright conflict, the pair were never close. “Gal enjoyed filming and was fine with Rachel, but they are not friends. They have nothing in common. They did a job together and that’s it.”

The political divide between the two has also fueled tensions. Gadot, an Israeli actress and former IDF soldier, has been vocal about advocating for the release of Israeli hostages, while Zegler has expressed pro-Palestinian views on social media amid the ongoing Gaza conflict. Additionally, sources claim Gadot disagreed with Zegler’s controversial statements about modernizing Snow White. “Gal believes you don’t criticize a project you signed on to do. She just doesn’t get Rachel’s approach,” said one insider.

Despite the rumored friction, both actresses are set to appear together at the Snow White premiere in Los Angeles on March 15. With the film’s release scheduled for March 21, all eyes will be on how the movie—and its stars—are received by audiences.