Sonic Youth Rocker Kim Gordon Not A Fan of Taylor Swift; Prefers Billie Eilish As Pop Icon

We strive to avoid the tumult that seems to follow Kim Gordon! In June, the 71-year-old Sonic Youth rocker claimed she just recently came to know about Kim Kardashian. A revelation for which she faced substantial backlash. However, she has now made another controversial claim, saying she is not a fan of Taylor Swift.

Back in February, the singer said she wasn't really acquainted with the Lover singer's music catalog, and the statement, like all of the statements listed above, raised some eyebrows.

Back to the present, Gordon voiced her opinion on Swift, 34, when she was asked to share her most controversial pop culture opinion by journalist Siam Cain of The Guardian for the publication's 10 Chaotic Questions column. "I don't know if it's controversial, but I'm not really a fan of Taylor Swift," Gordon expressed. "I couldn't tell you what her music sounded like, actually," she added while choosing Billie Eilish as her prefered pop icon.

Kim Gordon not liking Swift’s artistry doesn't mean she dislikes her merch too; she also appreciates her lyricism

In February this year, Gordon, in an interview with The Guardian, detailed a plane incident that left her wanting a Taylor Swift sweatshirt. "I was on a plane with all her fans recently on the way to Utah and they were all wearing merch. That I quite like. I think I'd just take a sweatshirt," the Girl in a Band author said. The answer was in response to a question where Gordon was asked whether or not she’d open for the pop star on tour. "I don't know. Because I don't think her audience would like it," Gordon also conveyed.

Of Taylor’s lyricism, though, she said she quite liked the journal-like flow of Swift’s writing while labeling it as sad but powerful.

Anti-Swift sentiments on the rise? The list of Taylor Swift critics has substantially expanded in recent time

With Charlie XCX fans reportedly chanting hate slogans against Taylor Swift at shows, Dave Grohl insinuating that the singer doesn't perform live on her Eras Tour, and Courtney Love recently saying Swift was "not important," Swift has faced rather blunt criticism lately.

On the flip side, however, the singer, as of writing this article, is effortlessly navigating the European leg of her record-breaking Eras Tour. Following three shows in Germany between July 17 and July 19, she’ll head to her next stops in Poland, Austria, and England through August 20 before returning to the States for a second North American leg in October.

