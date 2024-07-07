'Super Disappointing And Sad': Lindsay Hubbard Hints That Dorinda Medley Has Possibley Leaked Her Pregnancy To The Traitors Producer

Lindsay Hubbard thinks Dorinda Medley leaked her pregnancy to The Traitors producers, costing her a spot on the show's next season. Hubbard commented on Instagram, “This was awful! Super disappointing and sad," per Taste of Reality.

Before Season 3 of the Peacock competition series began filming last month, an anonymous tipster told gossip account Deuxmoi about a Bravo star trying to hide a secret.

Rumors of Lindsay Hubbard's pregnancy rumor leak

According to Page Six, the source said, “Looks like one bubbly Bravo star’s attempt to deceive went flat faster than a class of day-old Prosecco. This summer stunner thought she could house a little secret in this realm of deceit."

The anonymous person continued, “But when a certain Bravo Dame caught wind, she went berserk to producers. Once this pretty little liar was exposed, not only was she clipped from the show, but she was also replaced by someone who she not only shared a roof with but a beau as well. Guest honesty really is the best policy, even when playing games.” This hinted at Hubbard, Medley, and Summer House co-star Ciara Miller.

Medley has hosted her Real Housewives of New York City and Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip co-stars at her home in the Berkshires, known for wild times. Last month, Medley and Miller, who dated Southern Charm star Austen Kroll (with whom Hubbard had a fling), were announced as Traitors Season 3 contestants.

Despite Hubbard's belief, a source close to production told Page Six that the Deuxmoi tip was false. Lindsay Hubbard hinted that Dorinda Medley was the one to leak the news according to the Taste of Reality.

Lindsay Hubbard confirmed the pregnancy on Instagram

Recently, Lindsay Hubbard confirmed Thursday that she is pregnant. She wrote in the caption, “Trigger Warning: This post contains more fireworks than the 4th of July! WE’RE PREGNANT!!!!!”

Hubbard added, “I truly believe the universe has a bigger plan and this is it! And that she and her boyfriend "are beyond excited to welcome [their] little #HubbCub this Holiday season 2024.”

Hubbard shared that she has been dating an old flame since January. He is a doctor who works in biotech investing and prefers to stay out of the public eye. Hubbard found out she was pregnant a few months into their relationship, and they are thrilled to welcome their first child.

Lindsay Hubbard mentioned that she has almost made terrible mistakes in the past due to the natural biological clock women have, but this time, everything feels just right.

