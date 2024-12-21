SZA Reveals NSFW Confession About "Scorsese Baby Daddy" in New Album Lana

SZA, known for her raw and confessional lyrics, is making waves with her new album Lana, which dropped on December 20. Among the tracks is “Scorsese Baby Daddy,” a provocative song in which the 35-year-old singer name-drops acclaimed director Martin Scorsese while hinting at a fantasy inspired by his iconic films.

In “Scorsese Baby Daddy,” SZA delivers bold lines like: “I rolled up all my problems / And then I smoked about it... Addicted to the drama / Scorsese baby daddy.” The lyrics suggest a desire for a partner who channels the energy of characters from Scorsese’s legendary films, such as Wolf of Wall Street, Taxi Driver, and Goodfellas.

While she doesn’t mention specific Scorsese leading men, stars like Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, Ray Liotta, and Joe Pesci come to mind. Fans are already buzzing about the track, with one tweeting, “I need Martin Scorsese to listen and react to ‘Scorsese Baby Daddy’ right NOW.” Another called the song “excellent” and described its effect as otherworldly.

Beyond the song, SZA’s career continues to evolve. The release of Lana, which follows her acclaimed 2022 album SOS, took two years of creative exploration. In a recent interview with Variety, SZA revealed she initially aimed for a softer sound but ultimately turned the project into a fully realized album.

The Grammy-winning artist also touched on her carefree approach to writing, saying: “I was so happy to say some s--t that didn’t mean a f--king thing.” Her confidence in defying expectations has only solidified her as one of music’s most daring voices.

As Lana gains traction, “Scorsese Baby Daddy” is quickly becoming a fan favorite, with its bold lyrics sparking intrigue and social media chatter. While the Oscar-winning director has yet to react, SZA’s playful and unapologetic approach to her music keeps her firmly in the spotlight, proving that her creativity knows no bounds.

