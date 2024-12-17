SZA Drops Teaser for Her Long-Delayed Deluxe Album, Lana Announces Release Date and Actor in Video Clip; See Here

While we all have been grooving to her beats, SZA recently gave us another reason to be her die-hard. The songstress who has already dropped great hits such as Kill Bill, Nobody Gets Me, All The Stars, and more took to social media and revealed a huge announcement.

As seen in the Instagram post of the Smoking on My Ex Pack singer, the viewers got even more hyped up as a big celebrity is showcased enjoying a track by SZA.

The actor in question here is the Night at the Museum star, Ben Stiller, who is driving his car, wearing a seat belt, while also singing the lyrics to a song seemingly titled, Drive.

The Zoolander star could be seen raising his hands from the steering wheel as the windshield reflected the outer environment of the car. The camera stays still; however, the actor doesn't, as it is impossible to stay calm listening to SZA.

In the caption of her social media post, the Power Is Power songstress had even mentioned “Drive—starring @benstiller. Directed by @bradleyjcalder,” also announcing that the deluxe album would be dropped this Friday.

The announcement has spread a peculiar skepticism, as some fans believe that the ongoing tour of SZA with Kendrick Lamar would be a prime opportunity for the launch of the new album, while some think that this too would be a false alarm as the album was previously teased through many such events.

Another teaser was recently dropped a week ago on the two-year anniversary of SOS, of which Lana happens to be a deluxe edition.

SZA has been talking about the aforementioned deluxe album since the time the SOS album was launched.

Having a conversation with Variety, the Dove in the Wind singer had stated, “[‘Lana’] is outtakes [from ‘SOS’] and new stuff, too—I added a couple of songs. It’s like a whole new project.”

SOS by SZA was launched back on December 9, 2022.

