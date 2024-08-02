Tara Davis-Woodhall has many gems in her bag, collected over the years, including top laurel in the world indoor championships and now as she aims for gold at the Paris Olympics 2024. But her greatest gem is her husband, Hunter Woodhall who is also an athlete. Hunter Woodhall is a Paralympian who was born with fibular hemimelia.

The two have always made sure to cheer each other at their games and be together at their greatest moments. Hunter and Tara's love story has been magical, let's take a look at the power couple, Tara Davis, and Hunter Woodhall's relationship timeline!

In 2017, Hunter and Tara first crossed paths as track athletes in high school. They were competing in the Simplot Games in Idaho, and Tara was warming up for the hurdles while Hunter was preparing up for the 400 meters. After he finished his race and won, she walked up to hug him since she thought he was cute. Tara told Business Insider, "I don't have a reason why I did that, but I did."

They began to have a conversation later at the awards table. Hunter had revealed that he also told his closest friend how fine she was. Hunter told Elle, "My first impression of her is that she was gorgeous. She walked right up to me and hugged me." Upon returning to their homes, Tara initiated a conversation by DMing him.

Tara attended the University of Georgia, while Hunter attended the University of Arkansas. However, Tara moved to the University of Texas to be nearer to Hunter, but it was still challenging. According to Hunter, their long-distance relationship was balanced by patience, trust, and communication.

In July 2021, Tara and Hunter announced that they were moving in together to start a new chapter in their lives. In September 2021, Tara and Hunter tied the knot in Texas. He posted the picture and wrote the caption, "To my future wife, I promise to always be there for you, I promise to always provide for you, I promise to always love you." While on vacation in Mexico, Hunter proposed to Tara to marry him, and Tara said yes!

On October 16, 2022, Hunter and Tara got married in Texas! Hunter has been the biggest hype man ever since Tara qualified for the Olympics again. The pair has arrived in Paris where Tara will be competing.

