TRIGGER WARNING: This article contains references to an individual's death.

It's been nearly a year since Matthew Perry passed away, leaving celebrities and fans of Friends devastated. After his death, Matthew Perry's co-star, Jennifer Aniston, revealed details of their final conversation. Matthew Perry passed away in October, at the age of 54.

Matthew, who costarred with Jennifer in every one of the 236 Friends episodes from 1995 to 2004, was discovered unconscious in the hot tub at his Los Angeles residence. According to Jennifer, he was happy and healthy and not struggling.

Annistin told Variety, "I was literally texting with him that morning, funny Matty. He had quit smoking. He was getting in shape. He was happy—that’s all I know. I was literally texting with him that morning. Funny Matty…. He wasn’t struggling.”

The long-running sitcom about six friends in New York City starred Perry as the sarcastic Chandler Bing. Following his passing, fans and fellow celebrities showered him with tributes. Fans of the show descended on the West Village apartment that was utilized in the sitcom's exterior shoots, and the five co-stars of Friends honored Perry with individual Instagram postings.

During the promotion of his best-selling autobiography, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, the actor revealed the serious health issues resulting from his long-term addiction, which included a ruptured colon, a stint on life support, and fourteen abdominal surgeries.

Matthew admitted that he was taking 55 Vicodin every day and didn't know how to stop it at different times during his drug consumption. Matthew had previously stated that, even though he loved his castmates, he found it difficult to rewatch Friends because addiction affected his life for a large portion of the time he was performing on the show. Perry has revealed that some of his strongest supporters during this difficult phase of his life had been his co-stars.

