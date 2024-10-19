Taylor Swift Shares Fun 'Back In The Office' Clip Ft Cat Olivia And THIS GloRilla-Sexxy Red Track Ahead Of Eras Tour Miami

Taylor Swift performed another hit Eras Tour show in Miami, Florida, on Friday, October 18. She returned to the stage after a little more than a month's hiatus. The fact that she commemorated her comeback with a cheeky “back in the office” video featuring a very special guest just hours before taking the stage was proof that it meant more to the Fortnight singer this time around.

Swift took to Instagram on Friday to share a video of herself at an empty Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, where her Eras Tour resumed in the evening after pausing for a short break in August. The singer wore a vibrant yellow sweater, blue jeans, and mysterious black sunglasses in the clip set to GloRilla and Sexxy Red's collaboration track WHATCHU KNO ABOUT ME. The latter was quick to celebrate the use of her song by the pop titan as she posted Swift's clip on X, writing, "Okayyyy @taylorswift13."

Staying true to her ever-relatable persona, Swift brought her cat, Olivia Benson, with her. The feline is one of the three Swift owns, along with Meredith Grey and Benjamin Button—all of whom are named after fictional characters from film and TV.

The singer proudly claimed the title of “childless cat lady” back in September while endorsing U.S. presidential candidate Kamala Harris.

The Eras Tour first kicked off in March 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona, and the gig has been the 14-time Grammy winner's primary focus since. She, however, has still made time for other projects throughout the tour’s run, including putting out two re-recorded albums in her attempt to reclaim ownership of her music, which she alleges her former label, Big Machine, sold to Scooter Braun, who then sold it to a third equity firm despite her disapproval.

After releasing Taylor’s Versions of her 2010 album Speak Now and 2014 album 1989, this past April, Swift also released her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, which contained all new material recorded over two years.

During her Eras Tour break, Swift spent quality time with her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, as well as her close friends, including Blake Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds.

The Eras Tour will conclude on December 8 in Vancouver; however, fans will be able to relive the historic musical tour via The Eras Tour book, containing 500 images from the concerts spanning Europe, Asia, and the States. The memorabilia book will be available at Target starting November 29.

