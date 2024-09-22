Keith Urban Shares He Feels Proud Watching Taylor Swift 'Grow in Public'; 'It's Pretty Brutal Because...'

Keith Urban is proud of Taylor Swift amidst her skyrocketing fame. In conversation with The Times, the country singer revealed that he is in awe of Swift’s grace and the poise with which she handles herself while going through trials in public.

Urban went on to describe the public trials as no less than fire, from where she came out, becoming a bit stronger every time. After critics slamming the pop star post her 2010 Grammy win, the country singer claimed, “Just trial by fire over and over—and always getting stronger for it.”

In his conversation with the news portal, Urban shared that he has been friends with the Anti-Hero singer since over a decade. The country singer revealed, “When she opened for us, I watched her perform and I’m like, ‘Oh, this girl has her sights way past this thing.’” The musician recalled an episode from 2009.

The duo also performed together various times in the years 2014 and 2015. Swift also invited the Let It Roll singer to collaborate with her in the We Are Happy (Taylor’s version) in 2021. Meanwhile, speaking about Swift’s latest album, Tortured Poets Departments, Urban shared some good words for the musician.

Keith claimed, “I mean, God, Taylor's songwriting, it's so extraordinary. There's really no adjectives for it.” The Australian native further added, “She's such a great writer. So this new album is just more proof of that in really great ways.”

He went on to praise further, "I like singers that you know their voice immediately, and there’s a lot of other singers that sound like them, but they don't sound like anyone.”

Urban attended Swift’s Eras Tour with his wife and movie star, Nicole Kidman, in May 2023. At the time, Urban revealed to People Magazine, "We had the best time.” He further said about the experience, "It's an amazing show. I knew it would be, but it's a whole other level. I mean, she's absolutely at the top of her game. This tour is just the best of the best."

Keith Urban, too, released his newest album, High, after four years. The tracks are available to stream on music platforms.

