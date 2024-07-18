The Acolyte Finale: Exploring Mae And Osha's Force-Born Origins

Trigger warning: This article contains spoilers.

The new Star Wars series The Acolyte introduces a lot of fresh characters. The series’ leads are the most intriguing among them which include Osha and Mae played by Amandla Stenberg. The two are presented as tragically separated twins with their enigmatic pasts making them the drivers of the series. Although they appear together in a few scenes apart from flashbacks, their bond raises many questions in viewers’ minds and keeps us on the edge.

Children of the Force

The mysterious circumstances surrounding Mae's and Osha's birth is an important theme in The Acolyte. Episode 3 hints at their unusual origin, but it is the series finale that confirms they were created by the Force.

Mother Aniseya (Jodie Turner-Smith) used the Force to get pregnant with them through a vergence on Brendok thus giving them an origin story similar to that of Anakin Skywalker’s. This unconventional birth method resulted in the twins having a notably high M-count, linking them directly to the Force.

However, this doesn't make Mae and Osha any threat against Anakin as far as him being Chosen One is concerned. Rather, it introduces another element into what the force can do.

Mother Aniseya had to intervene magically for Mae and Osha to be born; making them rare examples of children sired by force powers themselves. This factor alone sets them apart from all other characters seen so far within the Star Wars Universe adding mystique to their existence.

A Force Dyad

Aside from these miraculous births, some special relationship exists between Mae and Osha. Their bond exemplifies what Rey and Kylo Ren have had during episodes VII-IX referred to as Force Dyad followed by Baldo Vee saying it’s a unique connection that allows both parties to communicate and share abilities over long distances.

Osha visualizes Mae on a different planet in The Acolyte where she was assumed dead. This implies that there is a connection among them, although the series doesn’t directly call it a Force Dyad.

Leslye Headland, the show’s creator confirms this in an interview by saying that it would make sense if she ever brought up Rey and Kylo Ren as dyads. The series often references the Power of Two, a term linked to the Sith but also potentially hinting at Mae and Osha's unique bond.

This is not confirmed in The Acolyte, but their powerful connection and continued exploration of this relationship suggest that they could be a Force Dyad. The Brendok Witches’ fascination with this particular bond, detached from the Sith, further deepens their complexity.

One mind and soul but in two bodies

As Mae and Osha’s relationship evolves in The Acolyte, it becomes more complicated. The twins may indeed have one consciousness sharing two different bodies as revealed in the concluding episode of The Acolyte. This theory is based on several hints throughout the show including a nursery rhyme they often chanted during childhood: “Always one, Born as two.”

Yet Mae and Osha are more similar than they are different. By episode seven, it is evident that both have an M-count (H). It stands to reason because, by the end of the narrative, Mae changes places with Osha. While Qirmir trains beside her feeding off her rage and sadness; Mae ends up being taken by Jedi who misinform her about her origin story

Their diverse paths reveal their deep bond. Despite starting out differently, the shared memories and experiences point out that they are less different than one might think. The conclusion of the story where both girls turn to the dark side after discovering the truth reminds people how close they are.

It tells a captivating story of Mae and Osha in The Acolyte whose enigmatic background and unique connection with viewers should never be missed. Their tale rich in themes about Force and complicated relationships gives a new exciting dimension to the Star Wars universe.

Having ended its first season, fans eagerly look forward to learning more about Mae and Osha’s relationship as well as their place within this galaxy. The Acolyte is now streaming on Disney+ in the U.S.

