Star Wars: The Acolyte's Finale Cameo Explained; Everything You Missed

Warning: This article contains major spoilers from the series.

Star Wars: The Acolyte is set in the High Republic Era, long before the popular characters from the Star Wars film franchise and series could appear. Most of the movies take place almost a century later, which is why our favorite characters aren’t present in Star Wars: The Acolyte.

However, there is one exception. An iconic character makes a surprising cameo in the final few seconds of the last episode of Star Wars: The Acolyte. If you haven’t watched it yet and don’t know who we are talking about, it will blow your mind. Scroll down to learn.

Who is the Jedi Master in Star Wars: The Acolyte?

Ever since the Star Wars Republic Era was published in comics and books, Yoda’s presence in this period has been well established, not only as being alive but also as a legendary Jedi Master. His appearance has been featured in many print stories, playing significant roles in a few of them. However, in Star Wars: The Acolyte, the live-action series of the High Republic Era, fans might catch a glimpse of Yoda.

During the finale episode, Vernestra Rwoh can be seen trying to connect with an unnamed Jedi to seek help and discuss what’s happening with Sol, Osha, and Mae. Yoda appears in this scene. Although the scene cuts to the credits just as we glimpse Yoda from the back, his appearance has caused quite a stir on the internet.

Advertisement

Yoda makes his way back to Coruscant to meet with Vern and look after the situation that has gotten out of hand. While we don’t get a full view, the long, green ears and the tuft of white hair on his head unmistakably identify him as Yoda. This scene follows Vern speaking to the Chancellor and Senate about Sol being a rogue Jedi acting differently and killing others.

Star Wars: The Acolyte: Plot, cast, and more

Star Wars: The Acolyte delves into the Republic Era, with a storyline focused on a former Padawan reuniting with her Jedi Master to investigate a mysterious series of crimes, leading to the discovery of something unexpectedly sinister. The progression of their journey into darker territory forms the core of the narrative.

The series stars Amandla Stenberg, Manny Jacinto, Lee Jung Jae, Rebecca Henderson, Charlie Barnett, Jodie Turner-Smith, and others in pivotal roles. Episodes have been streaming on Disney+ since June 4, 2024.

Advertisement

What are your thoughts about Star Wars: The Acolyte? Have you watched it yet? Let us know your opinion regarding the massive cameo.

ALSO READ: Did Christina Hall Delete Her Wedding Photo With Josh Hall Amid Divorce Filing? Here's What We Know