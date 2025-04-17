The Bachelorette Star Katie Thurston Breaks Down Over Stage 4 Breast Cancer Prognosis: 'Reason to Live...'

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to cancer.

Former Bachelorette star Katie Thurston is sharing her emotional experience with stage 4 breast cancer in her first in-depth interview since her diagnosis. In a preview clip from her upcoming appearance on Uncomfortable Conversations with Emmanuel Acho, Thurston broke down in tears while discussing the hardest part of her journey so far.

Thurston first announced her diagnosis in February. She revealed she has invasive ductal carcinoma, which has now progressed to stage 4 with signs of cancer found on her liver.

“I think being alone is the hardest, if I had to pick something,” Thurston told host Emmanuel Acho. “And that’s why I’m so thankful just to have this online community.”

Thurston stated that connecting with others online, especially fellow cancer survivors, has helped her get through her darkest days. With her husband, comedian Jeff Arcuri, traveling often for work, she sometimes finds herself facing treatment alone.

She added, “I can’t imagine how people do this alone,” and said that the messages she gets from cancer survivors are especially meaningful. “It’s one thing to hear support from you, and it’s so great and I am appreciative,” she told Acho. “But to hear from another cancer survivor like ‘I was on that exact regimen 15 years ago,’ that gives me the biggest hope at the end of the day.”

During the interview, when Emmanuel Acho asked Katie Thurston if hope was what she needed at the moment, she immediately said yes. She said that having a reason to live is important, and that people need something that makes them want to see tomorrow.

Without hope, she added, that opportunity doesn’t exist. Thurston shared that hope, support, and a sense of purpose have helped her remain strong throughout her treatment and the uncertainty that comes with it.

In an Instagram update on April 10, Katie Thurston said that her current treatment plan would not include chemotherapy. Instead, she would be starting hormone-blocking therapy.

She said in the video that this approach was expected to give her the best chance at long-term control with fewer side effects. Thurston also stated that chemotherapy could still be an option in the future. She added in the caption that if the current treatment stopped working or if the cancer grew again, they would consider revisiting that option.

