The Batman 2: Co-Writer Shares Scripting and Shooting Update

Fans have been eagerly awaiting Batman 2, and there's no doubt about it. The huge success of Matt Reeves's The Batman in 2022 made fans eagerly wait to know what was going on with the sequel. In recent weeks, attention has shifted to the spinoff series The Penguin, but now new reports confirm that, in parallel, The Batman: Part II is also gaining some momentum.

One of the screenwriters for the film, The Batman, Mattson Tomlin, spoke on the matter while promoting his new show, Terminator Zero. When being asked about the status of the sequel, Tomlin had some rather encouraging updates. He confirmed filming will indeed start next year, therefore quelling fan fear that the creative team was taking its own time.

Tomlin was clearly in awe of Reeves when he shared, "It's shooting next year. We're gearing up, and I will say that the bar just couldn't be higher. It's the sequel to the first one." He said that spending the last few years with Reeves was one of his great experiences, as he got to know a lot about his ideas, vision, and creativity. And he tried to absorb as much as he could.

He also added that Matt is a true artist "who is operating in a world where sometimes art doesn't get to flourish, and he's trying to make something that really matters. So to be able to just be on the ride and be part of that process, it's pretty unbelievable, pretty tremendous. I'm psyched for the movie."

There are various reasons that have delayed the making of Batman: Part II. The movie was initially supposed to start filming in November 2023, but was later pegged to air in October 2025. Still, the dual Hollywood strikes seriously made an impact. These strikes not only delayed the completion of the script but also suspended filming activities as actors stood in solidarity with their unions. This strike action brought a huge challenge to the production team, pushing back the timeline by so many months.

The development of Batman: Part II has been going on concurrently with the rise of DC Studios, which is a factor that cannot go unseen. With the formation of DC Studios under the leadership of James Gunn, a new era has dawned on the DC Universe. Though Batman exists as an Elseworlds property, entirely apart from the central DC Universe, that has to be out there in the air somewhere that both he and Reeves are having discussions about what their properties are really going to be.

Although Gunn is not likely to be involved in any of the creative aspects of The Batman: Part II, it does put him there, in his position as co-CEO of DC Studios, to ultimately bear the burden of the film coming out under their banner.

Knowing the verge at which The Batman: Part II is edging closer, everybody can be assured that the creative team, with Matt Reeves and Mattson Tomlin at the helm, is not going to let off the dream of a sequel that does justice to the last original. As principal photography is set for early next year, expectations for The Batman: Part II rise because its premise promises yet another captivating chapter to this Elseworlds saga.

