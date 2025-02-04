The Bold and the Beautiful Recap: The Revelation About Luna’s Father Comes To Light

The Bold and the Beautiful episode that aired on February 3, 2025, shed light on multiple plotlines, but the standout revelation was discovering who Luna’s father is.

In the episode, we see Finn questioning whether Poppy had told him the truth. As he opens the DNA kit to uncover the reality, he takes the test and waits for the results. During this time, he reflects on moments with Poppy regarding Luna's paternity and the time when Steffy was kidnapped by Luna.

In an intense moment, the test results come in, and he sees two blue lines, confirming that he is Luna’s father. Shocked by the revelation, he says, “Poppy lied to me. It's me. I’m the father. Luna’s my daughter.”

Meanwhile, Poppy visits the prison to meet her daughter but is informed that Luna is not there. When she asks about Luna’s whereabouts and doesn’t get an answer, the warden tells her he cannot disclose where Luna is and walks away.

We also see Luna shedding tears at the Spencer mansion in front of Bill. She expresses feeling overwhelmed with gratitude for how he saved her life. She gets emotional over the things she did with Hollis, Tom, and Steffy.

Bill remarks that Luna never discussed what she did to Steffy and wonders if she feels any remorse for it.

Luna recalls how Steffy begged her to be freed and to think about her children. She admits that, in the past, she didn’t care about ruining Finn’s life. However, she also acknowledges that Finn was the only family member who ever truly cared for her.

Luna reflects on how she rarely saw Finn while growing up but always knew he cared for her. She admits she couldn’t depend on anyone in her family except Finn, but she knows she destroyed that bond after what she did to Steffy.

She expresses her belief that Finn would never look at her the same way again if they crossed paths.