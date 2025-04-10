The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Will Finn Save Liam and Carter Move On from Hope?

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Thursday, April 10, promise a day full of tension and turning points. John "Finn" Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) rushes to help Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) while Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) faces a critical choice about his future with Hope Logan (Annika Noelle).

At the hospital, Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) calls Finn to Liam’s ICU room. Finn is relieved to hear Liam survived surgery and is steadily recovering. After consulting with Dr. Grace Buckingham (Cassandra Creech), Finn will do everything in his power to ensure Liam’s continued healing, knowing how crucial Liam is to Steffy and Kelly Spencer’s (Sophia Paras) lives.

Meanwhile, Liam prefers to keep his medical crisis a secret, especially from young Kelly. However, with Kelly growing increasingly suspicious about her father's absence — and with the upcoming daddy-daughter dance looming — Steffy might push for at least a kid-friendly explanation. Adding to the drama, Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) is at the hospital and may stumble upon the truth about Liam’s ordeal, leading to an emotional reaction.

Across town at Forrester Creations, Daphne Rose (Murielle Hilaire) urges Carter to let go of Hope and look toward a new future. Though Carter still harbors feelings for Hope and regrets how things ended professionally and personally, he’s equally frustrated by her refusal to acknowledge her mistakes in the takeover debacle. Daphne predicts Carter will find real happiness if he severs ties with the past — but will Carter take that leap?

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint that both Finn and Carter are standing at major crossroads. As Finn fights to safeguard Liam’s future and Carter weighs the promise of a fresh start, fans can expect plenty of heart-tugging moments ahead. Stay tuned to see who steps up — and who lets go.