The Bold and the Beautiful Recap: Paternity Test Results Loom as Steffy Schemes to Regain Control

Thursday’s episode of The Bold and the Beautiful brought high-stakes drama as Jack Finnegan faced paternity accusations, Bill Spencer guarded a crucial secret, and Steffy Forrester plotted to regain her family’s dominance.

At the Finnegan home, Li Finnegan (Naomi Matsuda) refused to believe Jack Finnegan (Ted King) and Poppy Nozawa’s (Romy Park) denial of an affair. After roughly jabbing Jack for a blood sample, Li declared that the truth would come from the paternity test. When the timer for the results went off, Li picked up the stick to confirm whether Jack was Luna Nozawa’s (Lisa Yamada) father, ready to expose the truth.

Meanwhile, Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) fortified security at his mansion, ensuring no one, not even family, could breach his gates. Luna Nozawa felt guilty about Bill’s isolation but was reassured when Bill explained why secrecy was essential. As they bonded over their difficult pasts, Luna reflected on her drive to succeed at Forrester and wondered how different her life might’ve been if she’d grown up with another family.

At the cliff house, Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) welcomed Daphne Rose (Murielle Hilaire) and praised her new Forrester fragrance. Steffy expressed confidence in Daphne’s ability to influence Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) and disrupt his connection with Hope Logan (Annika Noelle). Steffy emphasized that the move would benefit everyone involved and promised to regain control of the family business once Hope lost her hold on Carter.

Back at Forrester Creations, Hope urged Carter to charm Daphne during their upcoming meeting. When Daphne arrived, her flirtation with Carter intensified, as she slipped her scarf into his jacket pocket and hinted at more than just business. Meanwhile, Steffy prepared to make the design office her new base and acted surprised when Hope shared predictions about the fragrance deal, all while masking her underlying strategy.

The drama at The Bold and the Beautiful continues to heat up as Steffy manipulates events behind the scenes and the Finnegan family awaits pivotal paternity results. Stay tuned for more twists, turns, and power plays that will shape the future of Forrester Creations!

