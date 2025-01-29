The Bold And The Beautiful Recap: Why Did Taylor Praise Steffy?

The Bold and the Beautiful’s January 28, 2025, episode was nothing short of entertaining. In it, we first see Luna struggling to believe that Tom is her father. She reflected on the times she asked Poppy about who her dad was, but she never got an answer.

In response, Poppy would tell her that she was safe, secure, and loved. Poppy also told Luna that she was the reason behind every decision she had made since discovering her pregnancy.

Luna recalled telling Poppy about the better childhood she had been provided, but she still wanted answers about her father. When Luna told her mother that she intended to find the answers on her own, Poppy begged and cried, asking her not to take the paternity test.

Poppy urged Luna not to pursue the matter out of respect for her mother. Luna began to wonder if it was a deep family secret.

At the Forrester home, Steffy was impressed by the wholesome love story of her parents. She expressed a desire for Finn to experience the same joy of his own parents reuniting.

Steffy shared her thoughts on Finn's confusion regarding the problems between his parents and admitted she didn’t understand why his mother was so hard on his aunt. She speculated that it might have something to do with the time when Poppy lived with the Finnegans.

Taylor then advised Steffy that Finn’s real joy lay with her and their children, despite his wish for his parents to reconcile. Ridge agreed, stating that Finn’s happiness came from the life he had built with Steffy. Taylor lovingly told Steffy, “And that includes you, sweetheart.”

Taylor became unfiltered and praised Steffy for being a wonderful spouse, pointing out how she prioritized Finn's feelings over her own.

Later in the episode, Taylor and Ridge told Steffy that she had incredible matchmaking skills and suggested she use them as an anniversary gift for Finn. However, Steffy doubted her abilities in this area. Despite her hesitation, Taylor and Ridge remained hopeful that Jack and Li could work things out.