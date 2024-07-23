The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Will Finn Side with Sheila Over Steffy?

In the upcoming episode of The Bold and the Beautiful on Tuesday, July 23, Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) faces a shocking revelation as John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) expresses doubts about Sheila Sharpe's (Kimberlin Brown) guilt. Meanwhile, Poppy Nozawa (Romy Park) spies on Katie Logan (Heather Tom) and Bill Spencer (Don Diamont), stirring up further drama.

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoiler Highlights

Steffy Forrester is blindsided by the news of Sheila Sharpe's release from police custody. Expecting Finn to share her outrage, Steffy is taken aback when Finn suggests that Sheila might not be guilty. Finn questions why Sheila would risk her freedom and happiness with Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan) without a clear motive to target Tom Starr (Clint Howard) and Paul “Hollis” Hollister (Hollis W. Chambers). He argues that the lack of evidence justifies Sheila's release, leaving Steffy feeling betrayed and worried that Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) might be influencing Finn's thoughts.

Simultaneously, Poppy Nozawa covertly listens in as Katie Logan and Bill Spencer argue about her. Katie remains suspicious of Poppy despite Bill's enthusiasm about reconnecting and co-parenting their daughter, Luna Nozawa (Lisa Yamada). Katie distrusts Poppy's intentions and behavior, feeling uneasy about her presence. Bill, however, dismisses Katie's concerns as jealousy, but Katie insists that Poppy cannot be trusted. She even questions the legitimacy of Luna's paternity test, hinting at deeper issues between her and Poppy.

As Steffy grapples with Finn's unexpected stance on Sheila and Katie continues her mission to expose Poppy, tensions are set to rise dramatically. Loyalties will be tested, and secrets may come to light, promising an episode filled with intense confrontations and unforeseen twists. Stay tuned to 'The Bold and the Beautiful' to see how these explosive storylines unfold.

