The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Will Justin’s Secrets About Tom’s Last Night Be Exposed?

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Friday, July 26, reveal significant developments as Justin Barber (Aaron D. Spears) harbors secrets about Tom Starr’s (Clint Howard) final night, while Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) embraces a pivotal photoshoot.

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoiler Highlights

Brooke Logan will proceed with a highly anticipated photoshoot, donning lingerie from Ridge Forrester’s (Thorsten Kaye) latest line. Ridge is confident that making Brooke the face of Brooke’s Bedroom again is a brilliant move, and the photoshoot only solidifies his belief.

Meanwhile, Katie Logan (Heather Tom) digs into the past, leading to complications for Poppy Nozawa (Romy Park). Katie’s investigation uncovers an old photo linking Poppy to Tom Starr, sparking suspicions about Tom's paternity regarding Luna Nozawa (Lisa Yamada). Despite Li Finnegan’s (Naomi Matsuda) insistence on the accuracy of the paternity test, Katie suspects a cover-up and even accuses Poppy of possibly eliminating Tom.

At Il Giardino, Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) and Justin Barber cross paths with Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan), who speculates on the mysterious overdoses of Tom and Paul “Hollis” Hollister (Hollis W. Chambers). Justin grows increasingly anxious as Deacon discusses the potential foul play, heightening suspicions about Justin’s involvement.

The renewed alliance between Bill and Justin could hint at their complicity in a deadly scheme, though they might also be red herrings. The ongoing mystery surrounding Tom and Hollis promises further twists and revelations.

As secrets unravel and accusations fly, The Bold and the Beautiful continues to deliver thrilling drama. Will Justin’s hidden truths come to light, and will Tom and Hollis receive the justice they deserve? Stay tuned to find out.

