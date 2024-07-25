The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Will Steffy’s Pain Haunt Taylor?

In the upcoming episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, airing Thursday, July 25, tensions rise as Steffy Forrester's past pain resurfaces, and Katie Logan digs deeper into Tom and Poppy's connection.

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoiler Highlights

Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) brace themselves for Steffy Forrester’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) reaction to Ridge Forrester’s (Thorsten Kaye) latest decision. With Ridge naming Brooke the face of Brooke’s Bedroom again, both Brooke and Hope anticipate Steffy's fury. Steffy has been vocal about her disdain for “the Logans” invading Forrester territory, and this latest development only adds fuel to the fire.

In a conversation with Ridge, Steffy reflects on the pain Brooke caused their family. Despite Ridge reminding her that he left Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen), Steffy’s resentment towards Brooke for winning Ridge’s heart persists. She may also blame Hope for the complications in their old love triangle with Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton). Ridge listens compassionately but urges Steffy to focus on the future.

Meanwhile, Katie Logan (Heather Tom) presses Li Finnegan (Naomi Matsuda) about the legitimacy of a paternity test. Although Li asserts the results were accurate, suspicions arise that she may have rigged the DNA test. Katie, undeterred, continues her investigation into Poppy Nozawa’s (Romy Park) past, uncovering a connection to Tom Starr (Clint Howard). Determined to uncover the truth, Katie plans to confront Poppy again.

The Bold and the Beautiful promises more drama as Steffy grapples with past wounds and Katie’s investigation stirs up trouble for Poppy. Stay tuned for the unfolding twists and turns in this gripping episode.

