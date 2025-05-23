The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Will Brooke Logan Reclaim Her Spark and Win Back Ridge Forrester?

In the Friday, May 23 episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, major emotional tides begin to turn. Brooke Logan is finally ready to pull herself out of heartbreak, while Carter Walton and Hope Logan revel in their rekindled romance. Meanwhile, Ridge Forrester finds himself increasingly torn between past promises and present desires.

Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) has spent weeks wallowing in heartbreak, clinging to the idea that she and Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) are meant to be. But in Friday’s episode, a pivotal event jolts Brooke out of her emotional slump. Whether it’s a confrontation, realization, or unexpected moment, Brooke will begin reclaiming her confidence and drive — no more pity parties, just determination.

Meanwhile, Taylor Hayes (Rebecca Budig) continues to stand by Ridge, but her insecurities simmer beneath the surface. Despite pretending she’s unbothered, she keeps reminding Ridge of their bond — and her awkward, overly passionate kisses haven’t gone unnoticed. Ridge’s lukewarm responses speak volumes, even if Taylor doesn’t see it yet.

In brighter news, Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) and Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) are celebrating their reunion. But not everyone is thrilled — namely Daphne Rose (Murielle Hilaire), who believes Hope is bad news for both Carter and Forrester Creations. Daphne isn’t just skeptical; she’s ready to scheme, setting the stage for a potential showdown with Steffy Forrester Finnegan (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) if she makes moves against Hope.

Back with Ridge, his heart is a battlefield. Though he promised not to hurt Taylor again, his feelings for Brooke are impossible to ignore. He’s heard Katie Logan’s (Heather Tom) warnings and is weighing the emotional cost: is it kinder to stay now and break Taylor later, or to walk away before the damage worsens?

As The Bold and the Beautiful dives deeper into its signature love triangle and corporate intrigue, Friday’s episode hints at transformation, tension, and turmoil. With Brooke ready to fight, Ridge lost in his emotions, and Daphne entering schemer mode, the next chapter promises fireworks both in the boardroom and the bedroom.