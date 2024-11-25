The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Will Ridge Stop Carter and Hope’s Forrester Takeover?

The Bold and the Beautiful heats up on Monday, November 25, as Ridge Forrester grapples with the bombshell that Carter Walton and Hope Logan have secretly seized control of Forrester Creations. With emotions running high and alliances shattered, can Ridge act in time to reverse the betrayal, or will Carter and Hope outmaneuver him?

Brooke Logan delivers jaw-dropping news that leaves Ridge reeling—she overheard Carter and Hope plotting and discovered their deception with the LLC. Brooke explains that the sneaky maneuver has left Ridge and Steffy unknowingly signing over full control of Forrester Creations. Though Ridge is still in disbelief, he’ll soon accept the truth of this betrayal and shift his focus to retaliation. With Carter yet to file the LLC paperwork, Ridge may still have a chance to stop them.

Meanwhile, Carter and Hope remain unaware that Brooke was eavesdropping on their cabin conversation. They also have no idea that Brooke has already spilled everything to Ridge. Confident in their scheme, Carter and Hope believe they hold all the cards and continue making plans to secure their takeover. However, their upper hand might soon slip away as Ridge prepares to counter their power play.

Elsewhere, Electra Forrester unknowingly enters a perilous situation as she grows closer to Remy Pryce, a troublemaker with a dark past. While Electra considers Remy a friend, she’s unaware of his stalker tendencies and dangerous motives. Remy continues to deceive her, insisting he’s harmless while setting the stage for chaos. As their interactions escalate, Electra may soon face disturbing truths about his intentions.

Monday’s Bold and the Beautiful episode promises explosive drama as Ridge plots to protect Forrester Creations from Carter and Hope’s betrayal. Will he act in time to stop the takeover, or will their scheme succeed? Meanwhile, Electra’s growing trust in Remy puts her in a risky position. Stay tuned for all the twists, turns, and shocking revelations to come.

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Will Brooke Expose Carter and Hope’s Takeover Plot?