The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Will Brooke Warn Ridge About Hope and Carter’s Sneaky Takeover?

Friday’s episode of The Bold and the Beautiful brings a whirlwind of drama as Brooke Logan uncovers a shocking secret. With Hope and Carter plotting to overthrow the Forresters, Brooke must decide where her loyalties lie. Meanwhile, Electra Forrester’s stalker, Remy Pryce, arrives in Los Angeles, setting the stage for a dangerous obsession.

Remy Pryce makes his bold entrance in Los Angeles, targeting Electra Forrester. As her anonymous stalker, Remy has been lurking in the shadows, but his move to LA suggests he’s ready to take his obsession to the next level. Spying on Electra as she gets closer to Will Spencer at Il Giardino, Remy’s jealousy flares. His arrival shocks Electra, but curiously, she doesn’t seem alarmed in their initial interaction.

It remains unclear whether Electra realizes Remy is the stalker who’s been haunting her or if he’s hidden his dark side while presenting himself as a friend. Remy’s fixation could spiral further out of control, promising to create chaos in Electra’s life and threaten her budding relationship with Will.

Meanwhile, Brooke Logan faces her own dilemma after overhearing Carter Walton and Hope Logan’s covert plan to seize control of Forrester Creations. With Carter aiming to strip Ridge and Steffy of their co-CEO titles, Brooke finds herself caught in the middle. Should she confront Hope and Carter to stop the scheme, or warn Ridge about the coup before it’s too late?

The stakes couldn’t be higher. Forrester Creations hangs in the balance, but so does Brooke’s relationship with Ridge. Supporting Hope’s ambition might alienate Ridge, while exposing the plot could damage her bond with her daughter.

As tensions mount, Brooke’s decision could change everything. Will she remain loyal to Ridge or side with Hope and Carter’s daring plan? Meanwhile, Remy’s obsession with Electra is bound to escalate, threatening to upend her life. With secrets, betrayals, and dangerous obsessions unfolding, The Bold and the Beautiful promises unmissable drama this Friday. Stay tuned!

