The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Will Steffy Leave Finn for Good?

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, March 4, reveal intense dilemmas and emotional confrontations. Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) grapples with Taylor Hayes’ (Rebecca Budig) insistence that she leave John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) for the sake of her safety. Meanwhile, Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) scrambles to explain himself to Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) after being caught in a compromising moment.

At the cliff house, Taylor continues urging Steffy to take the kids and move into the Forrester mansion, arguing that Finn’s family ties to Luna Nozawa (Lisa Yamada) and Sheila Sharpe (Kimberlin Brown) make him a danger. Although Taylor frames this as a temporary arrangement, she firmly believes it’s the right choice.

Steffy is torn—she understands the risk Luna poses, especially with the possibility of Sheila breaking her granddaughter out of prison. However, she also recognizes that none of this is Finn’s fault. Steffy vowed to stand by her husband, but if she discovers that Luna is merely on house arrest rather than in a secure prison, her perspective may shift.

Meanwhile, Finn continues his conversation with Luna, revealing more about his past with Poppy Nozawa (Romy Park) and the deception that kept them apart. As Taylor updates Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) on the situation, Ridge processes the shocking news that Luna is Finn’s biological daughter. Will he side with Taylor and push for Steffy’s departure from the cliff house?

Over at Forrester Creations, Hope wastes no time confronting Carter after witnessing his kiss with Daphne Rose (Murielle Hilaire). Carter quickly apologizes, explaining that Daphne initiated the moment and that it was a mistake. With Daphne considering returning to Paris, Carter assures Hope that there’s nothing to worry about.

However, Hope isn’t convinced that Daphne will simply walk away. Determined to stake her claim, Hope takes matters into her own hands and warns Daphne to back off. Expect Hope to unleash her fiery side as she makes it clear that Carter isn’t available.

With Steffy weighing a life-altering decision and Hope refusing to let Daphne overstep boundaries, The Bold and the Beautiful delivers high-stakes drama. Will Steffy choose love or security? And will Hope’s warning be enough to keep Daphne at bay? Stay tuned for more explosive moments ahead.