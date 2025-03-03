The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Will Hope Warn Daphne to Stay Away from Carter?

On the upcoming episode of The Bold and the Beautiful airing Monday, March 3, Hope Logan will be left reeling after catching Carter Walton in a passionate kiss with Daphne Rose. As emotions run high, Hope must decide whether to confront them—and it seems Daphne may be in for a stern warning. Meanwhile, John "Finn" Finnegan is on the verge of revealing life-changing news to Luna Nozawa.

Hope stumbles upon an unexpected sight—Carter locking lips with Daphne. The shocking moment leaves her questioning Carter’s actions, and she wastes no time addressing it. When she later crosses paths with Carter, she may playfully tease him, commenting on Daphne’s charm and alluring presence, all while gauging his reaction.

However, the lighthearted tone doesn’t last long. Hope drops the bombshell, admitting she saw everything. Carter, caught off guard, is forced to scramble for an explanation, likely offering an apology in the process.

But Hope isn’t stopping there—Daphne is next on her list. Determined to set the record straight, Hope confronts Daphne, making it crystal clear that Carter is off-limits. Should Daphne ignore the warning, she’ll be dealing with Hope’s full fury.

Meanwhile, Finn finds himself entangled in an emotional whirlwind at the Spencer mansion. As Luna opens up about her troubled childhood and longing for someone to rescue her, Finn struggles with the weight of the truth—he is her father.

The revelation is imminent, and once Finn confesses, Luna is left with countless questions. Overwhelmed, she reflects on the chaos she unknowingly caused, particularly her involvement in Steffy Forrester’s near-death experience. Wracked with guilt, Luna wonders if there’s any hope for a true father-daughter bond.

Finn, despite his conflicted emotions, assures Luna that he won’t abandon her now that he knows the truth. While their future remains uncertain, one thing is clear—family ties can’t be ignored.

With Hope issuing a firm warning to Daphne and Finn stepping into a new role as a father, tensions are bound to escalate. And with Steffy set to explode upon learning the latest Luna bombshell, The Bold and the Beautiful is gearing up for even more drama ahead.