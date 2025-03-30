The Boys Creator Eric Kripke Shares Season 2 Update of Spin-Off Gen V; Teases 'Trailer Drop and Date Announcement Coming Soon'

The Boys spin-off, Gen V Season 2, is almost here, with Eric Kripke teasing a trailer drop and release date announcement.

Those who love watching The Boys universe already have something to smile about, thanks to showrunner Kripke of the popular spinoff series. Recently, Kripke gave an incredible update on its eagerly awaited season 2.

Kripke announced that the editing of the episodes for Season 2 had been wrapped and that efforts were currently dedicated to locking visual effects, sound, etc.

Taking to X, he wrote, "Okay #GenV update! Eps are done editing, doing music, sound & VFX now. Finishing up the first trailer." He also revealed that the first trailer of the second season will arrive soon.

Kripke was confident that the next season would be better than the first. He added, "Trailer drop & date announcement coming soon. (I think this season is better than S1 & will be worth the wait.)"

The first season of Gen V has been widely praised by critics and audiences alike. The show brings the viewers into the cutthroat world where young superheroes learn to control their abilities as they compete for a highly sought-after position on The Seven, the world's greatest superhero team.

Jaz Sinclair, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Chance Perdomo, London Thor, Lizze Broadway, Maddie Phillips, and more star in the first season of the show, taking on the roles of the next generation of superheroes.

Advertisement

Talking to TVLine exclusively, Kripke spoke about the process of creating Season 2, saying that the second season of the show enabled the writers to explore character development and the show's exclusive universe more intensely.

He said, "It's really intense. It's fun to sort of find your legs in the second season of a show and really start digging into the story and the characters."

Eric Kripke also said that the happenings in the Season 4 finale of The Boys would be directly linked to Gen V Season 2, with a promise of a smooth flow of the story.