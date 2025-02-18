Patrick Schwarzenegger Reveals Why He Shed Tears Upon The White Lotus Season 3 Casting Confirmation: Watch

Patrick Schwarzenegger's enthusiasm over being cast in The White Lotus was a cause of family celebration. Schwarzenegger shared a tearful clip on Instagram of the moment when he found out that he got cast in the popular HBO drama.

In the clip, Schwarzenegger teases that he has huge news but is still trying to keep it under wraps. His mom, Maria Shriver, first thought that his fiancée, Abby Champion, could be pregnant. But the actual bombshell was his new role in The White Lotus Season 3, which was filmed in Thailand.

The news elicited both joy and tears from his family, including his sister, Katherine Schwarzenegger. He wrote, "This is the moment I found out I booked White Lotus. At first, I was told I had to keep it a secret, but my family kept noticing me acting weird. Maria thought Abby and I were pregnant."

Schwarzenegger said that the emotional outburst, which occurred in a restaurant, became a domino effect of tears of joy as his entire family could not contain their excitement. He added, "My whole family are huge fans of the show and would always mess with me, saying I needed to find a way to get onto this show."

He called the experience a dream come true. He continued, "It’s a special moment when you get to celebrate with people you love. It was one of those dream-come-true moments for me."

In Season 3 of the drama, Schwarzenegger plays the role of the eldest son of a rich American family, Saxon Ratliff, also starring Jason Isaacs and Parker Posey. Recently, his dad, Arnold Schwarzenegger, also celebrated the milestone, posting his excitement for the show on Instagram while jokingly teasing his son's nude scene.

Grateful, Schwarzenegger also expressed his gratitude to The White Lotus creator Mike White, executive producer David Bernad, and casting director Meredith Tucker for having faith in him. He praised his co-stars and referred to the experience as a "masterclass" in acting.

The White Lotus Season 3 is available to watch on Max.