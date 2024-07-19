'The Cold Front is Coming Down': Glen Powell Makes a Suprise Cameo at Today Show's Weather Report

As Twisters hits the theatres, star Glen Powell cannot help but lean into the character off-screen and deliver a humorous weather report for fans to indulge. Making an appearance on the Today Show in New York City to promote his new disaster flick, the Anyone But You star helped host Dylan Dreyer tell the weather forecast with his own twist.

Glen Powell delivers weather report for Today's Show

"So I know you became a pilot for Top Gun — did you become a meteorologist for Twisters?" inquired Dreyer on-camera, to which Powell responded, "I mean, we'll see. You'll put my knowledge to the test here, I guess." After spotting a few raindrops, the star conveyed, "Yeah, yeah, so I think there's rain coming.” Dreyer did not miss an opportunity to deliver this pun, and asked Powell if he expected any twisters coming their way.

This is in clear reference to the new film, which serves as the standalone sequence to the original 1996 flick of the same name. It follows through the actions of Daisy Edgar-Jones’ Kate, who gets lured into the world of storm chasing. Powell’s Tyler Owens is also known storm chaser on social media, and when the two meet, the friction is inevitable. But as the events unfold, the two join hands with multiple other competing teams to battle the devastating twisters.

Twisters hit the theaters soon

"If there are, I know what to do, guys. I did a whole movie about this!" Powell slid the promotional message. The host then did a rundown of the weather radar to assist the novice big-screen star. "Seems like nothing dramatic happening in Arkansas. It seems like we're going to get some hot weather here in New York," he said, then breaking into shock over a cold front approaching.

"Look at you — see, you did learn a thing or two," exclaimed Dreyer.

One of this year’s most anticipated films, Twister pairs Normal People alum Edgar-Jones with Powell, while also boasting an extensive star cast. Kieran Shipka, Anthony Ramos, Maura Tierney, and David Corenswet star in the film, helmed by Lee Isaac Chung with a screenplay by Mark L. Smith.

