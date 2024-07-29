The Dragon Prince Season 6 Ending Explained: Does Claudia Free Aaravos?

Netflix released all nine episodes of The Dragon Prince Season 6, bringing the story to a dramatic climax and featuring a significant twist concerning Aaravos' fate. Aaravos, a central character, reveals his tragic past and breaks free from his prison within a magical pearl. Although Callum discovers the pearl in Season 5, his plan to destroy it fails. Claudia ultimately frees Aaravos, allowing him to return to Xadia. The season finale unveils Aaravos' past and marks a pivotal moment in the storyline.

What happened at the end of The Dragon Prince season 6?

The previous seasons of The Dragon Prince have established Claudia, a skilled practitioner of dark magic, as fiercely loyal to her father, Viren. Determined to protect him, she resolves to slay the treacherous Aaravos, an ancient Startouch elf who was imprisoned by elves and dragons centuries ago. In Season 5, Callum and his friends discover Aaravos's prison.

In Season 6, Callum attempts to destroy a pearl containing Aaravos, but his efforts are thwarted by Aaravos's scheming. Claudia, eager to help, initiates a ritual to free Aaravos. However, her lack of emotional connection hampers the ritual's effectiveness. Moved by Aaravos's tragic life story, Claudia ultimately frees him and restores his mortal form, allowing him to return to Xadia after centuries of captivity. The consequences of his return are expected to be explored in the next season.

In The Dragon Prince Season 6, Aaravos’s backstory is revealed, including his deep love for a daughter who bestowed magical powers upon humans. This love led to her death sentence, which drove Aaravos to seek revenge. Claudia, moved by Aaravos’s tragic story, forms an emotional connection with him. This revelation adds significant depth to Aaravos's character, showcasing his profound love for humans and the motivations behind his actions.

Advertisement

The Dragon Prince season 7 title announced

The Dragon Prince is gearing up for Season 7 and has revealed the title for the upcoming season. At San Diego Comic-Con, during a panel for fans, it was announced that the new season will be titled Dark and will conclude the Mystery of Aaravos saga.

The series has maintained a thematic pattern in its season titles, starting with Moon, Sky, and Sun. This was followed by Earth, Ocean, and Stars. Season 7 will continue this astrological trend with Dark, promising an intense storyline for fans.

Additionally, the show’s creators have hinted at a third saga planned to span three more seasons. If this third saga is fully realized, the series could conclude with a total of ten seasons. However, the continuation of this saga depends on fan support. The team emphasized that high ratings and fan engagement are crucial for Netflix to commit to the remaining seasons. Fans of The Dragon Prince are encouraged to show their support to ensure the series’ future.

Advertisement

A brief about The Dragon Prince

Set in the fantasy world of Xadia, The Dragon Prince follows the human princes Callum and Ezran, and the Moonshadow Elf Rayla, as they strive to end the thousand-year-old conflict between humans, dragons, and elves while caring for the infant Storm Dragon, Azymondias, the titular Dragon Prince.

The series was first announced on July 10, 2018, by co-creators Aaron Ehasz and Justin Richmond. Ehasz, known for his work as head writer and co-executive producer on Avatar: The Last Airbender and as a long-time writer and story editor for Futurama, and Richmond, co-director of the video game Uncharted 3: Drake's Deception, teamed up with Giancarlo Volpe, a former director for Avatar, who serves as an executive producer.

The Dragon Prince is created using three-dimensional computer animation. The first season employed a reduced frame rate to address floatiness, which was adjusted in the second season based on fan feedback. The backgrounds blend 3D modeling with hand-painting. The series is produced by Wonderstorm, a multimedia production studio co-founded in 2017 by Ehasz, Richmond, and Justin Santistevan to develop both The Dragon Prince and a related video game, and is animated by Canadian studio Bardel Entertainment.

Advertisement

In November 2019, several female former employees of Riot Games and Wonderstorm accused Ehasz of requesting his female employees to care for his children without permission and not taking women's creative ideas seriously. Despite these allegations and concerns about the show's continuation, Netflix renewed The Dragon Prince, and all seven seasons of the saga are set to be produced.

ALSO READ: House of the Dragon Season 2: Will Aegon Walk Again in The Future?