The Office Australia TRAILER: Felicity Ward Transforms Into First Female Boss Of The Franchise Taking on Michael Scott's Role

Fans of The Office have something new to look forward to with the upcoming Australian adaptation of the beloved mockumentary. The official trailer for The Office Australia has been released, which stars comedian Felicity Ward in a new take on the iconic role of the office boss.

The series will premiere on Prime Video on October 18 and will be available for streaming in 240 countries worldwide, with the exception of the United States.

For the first time in The Office's history, a woman plays the often clumsy but endearing office manager. Felicity Ward, known for her sharp comedic skills, will play Hannah Howard, managing director of Flinley Craddick, a Sydney-based packaging company. Ward's portrayal of Hannah in the trailer resembles Michael Scott (Steve Carell) from the US version.

Ward expressed her excitement for the role, saying, “I’ve never been so excited to play an optimistic incompetent trapped in her own delulu. Hannah Howard is every bit the disappointment of a boss we’d all hope she’d be.”

Hannah's quirky behavior and eagerness to keep her office running despite impending doom promises a series full of comedic moments. Her enthusiasm for teamwork, even when misguided, foreshadows the comedic dynamics to come.

Ward is joined by a talented cast of Australian actors, many of whom are experienced performers. The main cast includes Edith Poor as Lizze Moyle, the receptionist and productivity manager; Steen Raskopoulos as Nick Fletcher, a sales representative; Shari Sebbens as Greta King, another sales representative; and Josh Thomson as Martin Katavake, the human resources manager.

Jonny Brugh plays Lloyd Kneath, the head of IT, and Susan Ling Young portrays Tina Kwong, another sales representative. Raj Labade plays intern Sebastian Roy, Lucy Schmidt plays head of finance Deborah Leonard, Zoe Terakes plays warehouse manager Stevie Jones, and Pallavi Sharda plays regional director Alisha Khanna. With such a strong cast, The Office Australia is poised to deliver laughs while remaining true to the heart of the original series.

Guest stars Susie Youssef, Justin Rosniak, Carlo Ritchie, Rick Donald, and Chris Bunton play various roles, ensuring that the series appeals to a wide range of Australian comedy fans.

The main plot of The Office Australia revolves around Hannah Howard's struggle to keep her Flinley Craddick branch open after learning that the head office intends to close it and transition to remote work. Determined to keep her work family together, she makes promises she cannot keep and sets nearly impossible goals for her employees.

Hannah's clueless optimism shines through in the trailer, where she pitches absurd ideas to keep the office afloat. From awkward team meetings to bizarre bonding exercises, the show sticks to the popular format of the OG series while adding its own Australian twist.

