Will The Summer I Turned Pretty Return for More Seasons Following Finale? Creator Jenny Han Shares DETAILS

The Summer I Turned Pretty is set to return to the screens for its final season. As the fans highly anticipate the finale, the creator of the show, Jenny Han, opened up about the future of the series and the characters.

While in conversation with Entertainment Weekly, the showrunner claimed that she wanted the fans to have quite a satisfying end to their favorite show. She is also open to the idea of the characters returning for additional seasons.

After two seasons of Belly, portrayed by Lola Tung, being stuck in a love triangle with Conrad and Jeremiah, she is finally expected to decide who is the ultimate love of her life.

Jerry Han on the future of The Summer I Turned Pretty

While sitting down for an interview with the media portal, Han, the creator of the Amazon Prime show, revealed that if there is room for more story, then she would definitely consider making a new season.

Elaborating on the statements, the showrunner stated, “Never Say never. I Never do. If there’s a story, I’m there.”

She further added, "As a storyteller, you just get hit with inspiration all the time. If I had a really great idea that I was excited by, that I wanted to keep telling the story, and if (the stars) were excited to do it, then I would be so pumped.”

Moreover, speaking of her bond with the cast members, Han shared, “I love working with all these guys; that’s at the core of it.” She continued to say that she will collaborate with the actors in the future as well, either on a potential new season or something else.

As for the final season of The Summer I Turned Pretty, the episodes will be based on the last book of the trilogy, We’ll Always Have Summer.

The new season of The Summer I Turned Pretty will be available to stream on Amazon Prime starting July 16.

