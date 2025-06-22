The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 Release Plan: Know When to Watch New Episodes as Belly Picks Between Conrad and Jeremiah

Our favorite love triangle is all set to return to the screens as Belly inches closer to her final decision. Her love life with Jeremiah is all set to be interrupted once again by Conrad, who unexpectedly returns. The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 is all set to premiere on July 16, with the last episode airing September 17, giving an anticipated end to the romance story.

Advertisement

With the success of the first two seasons, viewers have been eagerly awaiting an update on the show's release. Earlier this year, the premiere date for the final season of the series was confirmed, much to the delight of the fans.

The series finale set for Jenny Han's story will finally answer the question about who Lola Tung's Isabel "Belly" Conklin would choose, between her soulmate Jeremiah Fisher (Gavin Casalegno) and his brother, as well as her first love Conrad Fisher (Christopher Briney).

Check Out The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 Release Schedule:

New episodes will be dropped every Wednesday starting July 16, when fans will be able to check in on the 2 parts in succession. The following week, 1 episode will be released each week, concluding its course on September 17.

Episodes 1 and 2: July 16

Episode 3: July 23

Episode 4: July 30

Episode 5: August 6

Episode 6: August 13

Episode 7: August 20

Episode 8: August 27

Episode 9: September 3

Episode 10: September 10

Episode 11, Series Finale: September 17

Advertisement

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 Cast

The actors for Belly, Jeremiah, and Conrad will reprise their roles alongside series regulars, including Jackie Chung as Laurel Park, Sean Kaufman as Steven Conklin, Rain Spencer as Taylor Madison Jewel, and more, making a return.

What to Expect from The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3

Following Belly and Jeremiah's kiss scene in the last episode of the previous season, and Conrad's reaction to their romance, it remains to be seen how the tides will turn as the couple eyes another summer at the Cousins Beach, Massachusetts, while Conrad slips back into their lives.

ALSO READ: Will The Summer I Turned Pretty Return for More Seasons Following Finale? Creator Jenny Han Shares DETAILS