The Wheel of Time Season 4 on Cards? Showrunner Rafe Judkins and Cast Share Updates

The third season of The Wheel of Time on Prime Video has wrapped up, leaving fans curious about what’s next. While Amazon has not officially renewed the fantasy series for season 4, the story didn’t have a definitive ending. The open-ended finale leaves space for more episodes, giving hope that the show could continue.

Starring Rosamund Pike as Moiraine Damodred, the series has built a loyal fanbase since it premiered. Viewers are now eager to know whether Amazon will move forward with more episodes.

Showrunner Rafe Judkins recently spoke to The Hollywood Reporter and said he’s also waiting to hear about a renewal. “That is the same thing that I’ve been sort of asking Amazon,” Judkins said. “What is the end game for the show? I really want to deliver this full series, so how do we best do that?”

Judkins stated that Amazon was chosen as the platform because it was seen as a company that supports long-term storytelling. “I think one reason we went with Amazon, because we had options of who was going to buy the series when we first went out with it, is that Amazon felt like a place where they do want to invest in shows for the long term,” he said.

Judkins said that continuing The Wheel of Time was important not just for the fans, but also for the story itself. He stated that it was crucial for the show to have a platform willing to invest in long-term storytelling rather than just short-term attention.

He added that the books improved as they progressed, and he believed the show was also getting better with each season. He felt they could continue that upward trend if given the chance. Judkins said it was important for television as a medium to finish the stories it starts, and that completing such arcs was something they did best.

Josha Stradowski, who plays Rand al’Thor in the series, also feels positive about the future. Speaking to Collider, he said, “Yeah, we’re confident that a fourth season will be greenlit.”

Fans might have to be patient, though. There were nearly two years between the previous seasons. So if the show is renewed, new episodes may not arrive until late 2026 or sometime in 2027.

