The Wheel of Time Season 3 Episode 1: Another Doomed Romance Begins? Release Date, Where to Watch, What to Expect and More

Wheel of Time has amazed its audience with many twists and turns in the past season, including meaningful connections. One such relationship—Rand al’Thor and Egwene al’Vere—was loved by the audience, but the question remains: will it last in the future?

There may be trouble in paradise for the two of them. In the Season 3 trailer, Egwene is seen asking Rand, “Do you love her?” The context of this moment is unclear, but the growing bond between Rand and Lanfear suggests that the Dragon’s ancient lover may be causing difficulties between them.

Based on the finale of season 2, there is a potential for Rand and Elyane to be involved romantically as well. Apart from that, Rand will seemingly spend time with Aviendha, with whom he may develop a romantic connection. This could contribute to Rand and Egwene’s potential breakup, or there may be other factors at play.

It is important to keep in mind that these possibilities are purely speculative, as only the trailer for Season 3 has been released so far.

As for The Wheel of Time books, Rand and Egwene eventually go their separate ways as their priorities shift, and they fall out of love over time, according to an article by ScreenRant. This could serve as another clue to the uncertain future of their relationship in the show.

In the series, Rand is played by Josha Stradowski, while Egwene is portrayed by Madeleine Madden. The cast also includes Rosamund Pike, Barney Harris, Kate Fleetwood, Marcus Rutherford, and many more.

Advertisement

Regarding the upcoming season of The Wheel of Time, audiences can expect it to be released on Amazon Prime Video on March 13, 2025.

In the meantime, viewers can watch or rewatch Seasons 1 and 2 on the same streaming platform.