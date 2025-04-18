Ginny & Georgia Season 3 Teaser: Love, Lies, and Looming Murder Trial Rock Wellsbury

Netflix has dropped the first teaser for Ginny & Georgia season 3, and it picks up right where the drama left off. The new season, premiering June 5, opens with Georgia (Brianne Howey) in jail, following her shocking arrest during her wedding to Paul (Scott Porter).

She’s facing murder charges for the death of Cynthia’s husband. The teaser kicks off with Ginny (Antonia Gentry) saying, “What happens when everything falls apart?” as viewers see the chaos left behind from the season 2 finale.

Advertisement

Georgia, walking with a police officer in handcuffs, adds tension to the scene by asking, “Don’t you wanna ask me if I did it?” Her line sets the stage for a season filled with questions about truth, trust, and perception.

As Georgia’s legal troubles take center stage, Ginny is left to navigate life at school and home. “The rug can be pulled out from under you in a second,” Ginny says in the teaser. A brief look at her school life shows her trying to stay grounded, but the pressure is clear.

She also shares a serious look with her younger brother Austin (Diesel La Torraca), who appears deeply affected by their mother’s situation. With Georgia behind bars, Ginny might have to grow up faster than ever. The new season explores whether Ginny is still willing to stand by her mother when things get worse.

The teaser also gives a quick look at other familiar faces. Zion (Nathan Mitchell) is seen looking worried in a courtroom. Gil (Aaron Ashmore) appears visibly angry, and Paul and Georgia are shown in a quiet, emotional embrace. Ginny’s relationship with Marcus (Felix Mallard) also returns, as the two are seen leaning in for a kiss.

Advertisement

Georgia says, “I’m not a bad person. It’s all about perception,” possibly hinting at how the community and courts might judge her.

Brianne Howey told PEOPLE in January that season 3 will explore both the similarities and the major differences between Ginny and Georgia. She said she was impressed that the writers continued to reveal new sides of each character.

According to Howey, viewers would see a lot of grit and hustle from Georgia, but in a completely new way. She stated that Georgia would have to dig deeper into a part of herself that hadn’t been shown before and use that grit in different ways.

Netflix’s official synopsis stated that season 3 would pick up right after Georgia’s arrest, putting the Miller family under intense public scrutiny. It stated that while it had always been Ginny and Georgia against the world, this time, the world was coming at them harder than ever. Ginny would now have to figure out if she truly wanted to continue being part of that fight.

Advertisement

Are you excited to see how Ginny & Georgia’s relationship changes in season 3? Yes Maybe Not really I’m just here for Marcus and Ginny

ALSO READ: Emily in Paris Season 5 Confirms May Filming Plans in Rome: Find Out Which Lover Will Join Lily Collins This Time