The White Lotus Season 3 Shocks Fans With Patrick Schwarzenegger's Disturbing Scene Hinting At Incest Arc

The White Lotus Season 3 has shocked fans with Patrick Schwarzenegger's nude scene hinting at an incest storyline.

The eagerly awaited third season of The White Lotus has arrived with its usual dose of satire, dark humor, and intrigue, transported to a new location in Thailand. However, only one episode in, the HBO drama has already caused outrage, with viewers left upset by what many are describing as an inappropriate and awkward subplot between two siblings.

The new season follows the Ratliff family, whose matriarch, Victoria (Parker Posey), and patriarch, Timothy (Jason Isaacs), are accompanied by their children. The family travels to Thailand, but friction among the group soon starts to emerge.

Fans were especially offended by exchanges between Saxon (Patrick Schwarzenegger) and his brother, Lochlan (Sam Nivola). Saxon repeatedly makes comments about their sister throughout the episode and speaks with Lochlan about strange ideas that seem to suggest an unacceptable fascination.

In one instance, he inquires about his brother's pornographic interests, and shortly thereafter, he struts into the bathroom with no clothes on to "j--k off" and talks about his frustration with having to share a bedroom.

The plot instantly sparked outrage on social media, as many viewers cringed at the show's direction. Fans questioned whether the series was deliberately courting controversy in a way that went too far, and their concerns spread across social media platforms. Others speculated that the plot could delve even further into an incestuous storyline.

Advertisement

Users on X are in a frenzy over the seemingly "gay incest" plotline, with one person writing, "Just saw the season 3 premiere of The White Lotus. Is it just me, or is there an incest relationship going on between the brothers?"

Another fan wrote, "So we have incest in The White Lotus now? This show is genuinely crazy."

"Incest siblings… fake friend group… ugly bald Greg… Belinda possibly in danger this season… quite literally terrified for whatever’s gonna happen on this season of The White Lotus," wrote another.

As The White Lotus Season 3 unfolds over the next seven episodes, viewers remain intrigued by the murder-mystery aspect. However, the polarizing subplot has everyone guessing how far the show will push its "crazy" themes this season.