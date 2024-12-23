‘This Life We’ve Built Together...’: Meghan Trainor Shares An Adorable Video For Husband Daryl Sabara On 6th Wedding Anniversary

Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary. Wishing her husband the best, Trainor shared an adorable video on her Instagram with a heartfelt note in the caption. In the pictures included in the slideshow, the family of four posed for the camera against a red backdrop. The couple had tied the knot on an already special occasion—Trainor’s birthday.

In the caption of the post, the singer wrote, “8 years of love, 6 years of magic, 4 years of making perfect, beautiful babies.” She further added, “This life we’ve built together is truly unbelievable. And we’ve only just begun.”

In another image from the video, Trainor and Sabara, alongside their sons, smiled for the camera. Moreover, in a clip, a heartfelt moment was captured where Trainor’s husband was seen tearing up while reading the singer’s article in Rolling Stone about her career.

He was heard saying, "You just worked so hard for this.” The No crooner replied, "I love you."

As for the celebrations, the musician revealed that she and her husband went to a rage room. She shared that they wore protective suits and broke glass items together.

ALSO READ: ‘I Need Help:’ Meghan Trainor Expresses Her Regret For Getting Too Much Botox And Lip Filler

The video shared on Instagram ended with a picture from the singer’s wedding day. Trainor, meanwhile, continued in the caption, “You were made for me, and I know it when I look at our boys, Riley and Barry.”

Advertisement

She went on to say, “You make me laugh harder than I’ve ever laughed. You take care of me. You give me all of your love, energy, and light."

The Me Too singer married Sabara on her 25th birthday in 2018. The couple had been dating for a couple of years before tying the knot and got engaged just a year prior.

Speaking about his first meeting with Trainor, Daryl described it as "love at first sight” for him. Back in 2020, Sabara shared, "When you walked in the room, I was like, 'Damn, she's a dime.’”

He added, "It all happened when you first walked in the room on that double date, and it was this ease that just came over me, like, there she is. I never knew that I would get married, and then when I saw you, it just flashed before my eyes."

Trainor and Sabara share two kids.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Every Time Meghan Trainor Opened Up About Her Physical Insecurities And Plastic Surgery Procedures Over The Years