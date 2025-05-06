Timothée Chalamet Skips Met Gala as Kylie Jenner Walks Solo; Is Breakup on the Cards?

Timothée Chalamet was a no-show at the 2025 Met Gala, leaving Kylie Jenner to walk the red carpet solo. His reason? The Knicks were in the playoffs—and he wasn't missing it for anything.

Chalamet, a lifelong New York Knicks fan, opted to stay in and watch Game 1 of the Knicks vs. Celtics series. The game turned out to be a nail-biter, with the Knicks pulling off an incredible overtime comeback win, 108–105.

Timothée was fully invested, posting, “s****ing myself, this game is insane” and “shaking What a win!” Meanwhile, Kylie stunned on the Met steps, unfazed by her partner’s absence.

The couple was last seen courtside at a Lakers game in L.A. just a week ago, kissing and keeping things cozy. That game ended in a Lakers loss—perhaps another reason Timothée stayed home to support his Knicks from afar.

Kylie, ever the Met Gala mainstay, showed up solo but radiant. No signs of tension on her end—at least not on the carpet.

With the Knicks set to host Games 3 and 4 back in NYC, we are watching to see if Kylie and Timothée reunite courtside. Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet first sparked dating rumors in April 2023, with sources confirming their low-key romance later that year. The couple made their public debut in September 2023 at Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour stop in L.A., where they were spotted getting cozy.

Since then, they’ve kept things mostly private, occasionally stepping out together at events like the Golden Globes and an NBA playoff game in April 2025. Despite their differing lifestyles—Kylie rooted in beauty and business, Timothée in film and fashion—the duo has kept fans intrigued with their quiet but steady connection.

