TLC’s Chilli and Matthew Lawrence are dating; 7 other celebrity couples who made headlines in 2022

TLC’s Chilli and Matthew Lawrence are having a wonderful time together. The TLC singer and the Brotherly Love actor are dating each other, the former’s representative Christal Jordan told People. Chilli and Lawrence started dating each other just ahead of Thanksgiving. Earlier, the lovebirds were also photographed on a beach in Hawaii. Jordan also revealed that Lawrence met Chilli’s family with whom they spent Christmas and Thanksgiving together. Jordan was quoted telling PEOPLE, “I've been with Chilli since 2005 and I've never seen her this in love. She is glowing. They are really cute together." Rozonda Chilli Thomas and Matthew Lawrence make their relationship insta-official

Over the New Year’s weekend, Chilli and Matthew took things to the next level as they made their relationship insta-official. They shared a joint post on their respective handles. In the video, they could be seen dancing and goofing around to A-ha’s Take On Me, while they twinned in their matching Christmas Pajamas. Sharing this post, they wrote in the caption, “newyearsshenanigans #onesiegang #wecute”.

Matthew Lawrence’s divorce from ex-wife Cheryl Burke; Chilli’s relationship with Usher It has been three months since Matthew and his ex-wife Cheryl Burke finalized their divorce. They had been married for three years. It was in February 2022 that Burke filed for divorce from Matthew. She also listed January 7th as the official date of separation.

Talking about Chilli, she was previously in a long-term relationship with Usher. The duo went through a public breakup back in the year 2003. Chilli also has a son named Tron Austin, 25, from her past relationship with music producer Dallas Austin. Chilli and Matthew are not the only people to confirm their relationship recently. More celebrities got together in the past year. Let’s take a look, shall we? New celebrity couples of 2022 Chris Evans and Alba Baptista Unfortunately for all the single ladies out there, Marvel superhero Captain America aka Chris Evans is no longer available on the dating market. Oops! If reports are to be believed, the actor was recently spotted walking hand-in-hand with the Portuguese actress Alba Baptista. However, they have not yet made things insta-official. Sources reportedly say that they are happy with each other.

Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford

Unlike Evans and Alba, Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford have made their relationship Instagram official. While Billie is 20, her beau is 31. The couple has made quite a stir with their 11-year age gap. Taking a dig at the same, the ‘Happier Than Ever’ singer posted several photos from Halloween on her Instagram handle. In one of the photos, she can be seen dressed in the costume of a baby, while Rutherford is dressed as an old man. Emma Roberts and Cody John

The next hot couple in Hollywood is Emma Roberts and Cody John. The lovebirds have made their relationship Instagram-official, much to the excitement of their fans. Actor Cody John took to his social media space and shared a sweet picture featuring himself with The American Horror Story actress. In the black and white picture, the couple can be seen sharing a kiss as they sat on a boat. Quite the romantics, don’t you think? Hunter Schafer and Dominic Fike

Euphoria Season 2 actors Hunter Schafer and Dominic Fike met on the sets of HBO’s hit show. Their on-screen characters Jules and Eliot get romantically involved on the show. This romance translated to real life as well. Schafer and Fike have attended quite a few red carpet-events together. Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber Another couple who made things official in 2022 is Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber. Elvis actor Butler and his ladylove Gerber, who is a model by profession, have been painting the whole world red with the tours they take together. They made things official between them in early 2022. They made their first official red carpet appearance at the Met Gala 2022. They were also photographed together at the Cannes Film Festival. Bradley Cooper and Huma Abedin Bradley Cooper and Huma Abedin have had quite a private and silent relationship. The Silver Linings Playbook actor met Abedin, a political staffer, who was the Vice Chair of Hillary Clinton’s 2016 Presidential campaign and was allegedly introduced by Vogue’s editor-in-chief Anna Wintour. Andrew Garfield and Phoebe Dynevor Andrew Garfield and Phoebe Dynevor are yet to make things official. However, if reports are to be believed, the Spider Man actor and the Bridgerton actress might be a thing after meeting at the GQ Man of The Year Awards in London last year. "Andrew and Phoebe clicked straight away, there was an immediate attraction," a source told The Sun. They further continued, "They know each other through various acquaintances in the business and have plenty in common. But this is certainly no one-off encounter. After leaving together, they've since met up and are acting like a proper couple."

ALSO READ: Leonardo DiCaprio parties with models amid Victoria Lamas romance rumours; 6 details about his dating history