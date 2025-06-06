The Young and the Restless, June 6 Spoilers: Billy Gets Stuck Between Phyllis and Sally's Situation, Know What Happens

Billy Abbott finds himself in the middle of yet another Catch-22 predicament—this time between Phyllis Summers and Sally Spectra. While Phyllis has recently reached a ceasefire with Sharon, no such truce exists with Sally.

Their rivalry may just be heating up in this Friday’s The Young and the Restless, especially now that Sally is working closely with Billy. Their shared professional space is becoming a battleground, and Billy is likely to be caught in the crossfire.

Phyllis’s lingering resentment and Sally’s strong personality make peacekeeping nearly impossible. As the fiery redhead clashes with his ex, Billy will be forced to play mediator, trying to hold things together without choosing sides.

Mariah struggles with a secret she’s yet to share with Tessa

Meanwhile, Mariah remains haunted by something that happened during her recent trip out of town, and the burden is growing heavier. She’s confided in Sharon, revealing that the incident is serious enough that she has not been able to bring herself to tell Tessa.

As the guilt gnaws at her, Mariah continues to wrestle with whether to come clean. The secret threatens to drive a wedge between her and Tessa if it stays hidden much longer. With her conscience weighing her down, the question is whether Mariah can take the risk of honesty in hopes of preserving their hard-earned trust.

Victoria seeks Nikki’s comfort amid fears about Cole

Elsewhere, Victoria is shaken by Cole’s sudden illness at Nikki’s birthday gala. She reaches out to her mother for support. Though Cole initially improved with rest, his condition has worsened, leaving Victoria frightened about what comes next.

She turns to Nikki not for a diagnosis, but for strength and guidance. With so much uncertainty surrounding Cole’s health, Victoria finds stability in her mother’s presence—an emotional anchor during a deeply worrying time.

