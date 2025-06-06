Manchild: Did Sabrina Carpenter Take Dig at Ex Barry Keoghan By Releasing New Track? Grammy-Winner Explains

Sabrina Carpenter has released her new single. The Grammy-winning musician’s song Manchild has become popular overnight, with the fans also speculating if the lyrics are meant to target her ex-boyfriend, Barry Keoghan. Apart from the lyrics of the song, fans had another reason to wonder if the Saltburn star was an inspiration behind the track.

Advertisement

This speculation arose because the musician released it one year after her hit single, Please Please Please, which featured her former partner.

However, amid the speculations, Carpenter shared the real inspiration behind composing Manchild. The musician also added that she had written the lyrics of the song with Amy Allen and Jack Antonoff on a random Tuesday, shortly after completing her Short n’Sweet album.

Sabrina Carpenter’s inspiration behind composing Manchild

Taking to her Instagram account, Sabrina Carpenter shared that the latest song is something she will look back upon and remember her “fun, young adult years of life.”

Explaining the inspiration behind Manchild, the musician stated, “It ended up being the best random Tuesday of my life."

She further added, “I can look back on that, which will score the mental montage to the very confusing and fun young adult years of life. It sounds like the song embodiment of a loving eye roll and it feels like a never-ending road trip in the summer!”

Advertisement

Before ending her note and expressing gratitude to the fans for listening to her music, she went on to thank men for “testing” her.

Fans react to Sabrina Carpenter’s Manchild

Amid the speculations of Carpenter taking a dig at her ex-boyfriend, Barry Keoghan, with her new song, the fans went on to react on social media. A user stated, “Sabrina be writing better diss tracks than rappers lmao.”

Another fan wrote in the comments of Sabrina’s post, “Song of the summer.”

As for the lyrics, the song goes, “Stupid / Or is it slow? Maybe it's useless / But there's a cuter word for it, I know.”

The musician further sings, “Manchild, why you always come a-runnin' to me? / F--- my life, won't you let an innocent woman be? /Never heard of self-care / Half your brain just ain't there / Manchild, why you always come a-runnin', takin' all my lovin' from me?”

Advertisement

Manchild is available to stream across various music platforms.

ALSO READ: Did Sabrina Carpenter Shade Ex-Boyfriend Barry Keoghan in Her Latest Social Media Update? Find Out