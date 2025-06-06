The Bold and the Beautiful June 6 Spoilers: Sheila Corners Poppy With Grim Warning as Luna Finds New Ally

After privately voicing her concerns to Deacon, Sheila Sharpe takes her warnings public—this time confronting Poppy Nozawa. Sheila believes Luna is more dangerous than ever, and she’s right to worry. Luna has already purchased a gun and appears consumed with thoughts of revenge against Steffy Forrester.

Sheila demands Poppy stop Luna—before it's too late

Advertisement

Friday’s episode will see Sheila either bump into Poppy or arrange a direct meeting to pass along her suspicions about Luna’s descent into criminal behavior. Although Poppy has already cut ties with her daughter, Sheila pushes her to reconsider.

She believes that Poppy may be the only one capable of reaching Luna before it’s too late. Poppy, however, may have no interest in engaging with the daughter she disowned. Whether she refuses or tries and fails, Luna’s obsession has likely passed the point of no return.

Luna tries a new angle with Bill—and runs into Remy

Elsewhere, Luna continues trying to manipulate support in her favor. After her last tense meeting with Bill Spencer, she once again attempts to play on his sympathies. Bill may make it clear that he’s not entertaining her drama, possibly reminding her that he’s already done enough.

Meanwhile, Luna receives a surprise when she crosses paths with Remy Pryce—who appears to be working for Bill again under his “Dario” alias. Luna may try to sway Remy into helping her with her dangerous scheme.

Advertisement

However, with serious consequences on the line, it remains to be seen whether Remy will join her or walk away. Luna’s plans against Steffy seem hurtling towards becoming reality, and the fallout could come faster than anyone expects.

Keep up with Pinkvilla for more updates from The Bold and the Beautiful.